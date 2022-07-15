    IIT Madras dominates NIRF 2022 Rankings, named Top Engineering College for 7th Time, Best Overall for 4th Time

    IIT Madras dominates NIRF 2022 Rankings: IIT Madras has continued its dominance in the NIRF Rankings 2022 by securing the top spot in overall as well as engineering domains again. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the 7th Edition of NIRF 2022 Rankings. Continuing its phenomenal performance, IIT Madras has continued its 7-year streak to emerge as the Top Engineering College in India since the inception of National Institutional Ranking Framework. In addition to this, the institute has also emerged as the best college/institute overall for the 4th time in a row. Apart from these two categories, IIT Madras has also secured top ranks in other key categories as well.

    IIT Madras Dominates NIRF Rankings 2022

    IIT Madras Director Congratulates students, staff and faculty

    After the NIRF 2022 Rankings were announced, IIT Madras dedicated the award to its students, staff and faculty members. Post the ceremony. IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti said that “I dedicate this achievement to all the students, staff and faculty of my Institute. Special thanks to all the frontline workers who kept the Institute ticking during the Covid times. Thanks to the Ministry of Education, Government of India for their continued support and encouragement. NIRF process gives detailed feedback regarding our strengths and weaknesses. While we will continue to leverage on our strengths we will address the weaknesses to march forward.”

    Achievements of IIT Madras

    IIT Madras has emerged as the best overall college/academic institution for 4 years in a row as per NIRF Rankings 2022. In addition to being named as the best engineering college in India for 7 year in the row and best overall institute/college for 4th year; the institute has also retained its 2nd Spot in the Research Category. Apart from this, IIT Madras has also bagged 10th Rank in NIRF Rankings 2022 Management Category this year, which is a jump of 3 positions from last year. In Sept 2019, the institute was adorned with the tag of ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) by the Indian Government. Apart from its phenomenal performance in NIRF Rankings, the institute has also bagged the top position in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) for the last three years. The institute has been recognized for building a strong foundation for entrepreneurial eco-system that encourages students to become job-generators.

