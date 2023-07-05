IPMAT Result 2023 Declared, download scorecard, check shortlisted candidates for PI round at iimidr.ac.in

  1. Home
IPMAT Result 2023 OUT: IIM Indore has declared the result for IPMAT today for admission to five-year integrated programme in management. Candidates can check IPMAT provisional shortlist for PI online at iimidr.ac.in by using application number, date of birth and email ID. Check steps here

Updated: Jul 5, 2023 13:57 IST
IPMAT Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2023 result today. Candidates who appeared for the written exam can check the IPMAT provisional shortlist of personal interviews online at the official website: iimidr.ac.in. They have to use their application number, email ID and date of birth to check the IPMAT 2023 result. 

Based on the IPMAT result, the candidates will be shortlisted for further rounds of the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI). As per the updates, IIM Indore will conduct personal interviews for shortlisted candidates for admission to the five-year MBA programme from July 17 to 20 in online mode.

IPMAT Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

IPMAT 2023 Result Dates 

Candidates who appeared for the IIM Indore Management Aptitude Test can check the important dates related to IPMAT below: 

Events 

Dates 

IPMAT Result 

July 5, 2023 

IPMAT Personal Interview 

July 17 to 20, 2023

How to check IPMAT Result 2023?

Candidates can check their results for the IPMAT exam by entering their login credentials in the result window at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the scorecard of IPMAT: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimidr.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the announcement section
Step 3: Click on the provisional short-list for personal interview for IPM 2023-28 Batch
Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen
Step 5: Enter application number, registered email ID and date of birth
Step 6: Press the Get status button
Step 7: The IPMAT result will be displayed

What after the announcement of IPMAT Result 2023? 

After the declaration of result, all the qualified candidates in IPMAT exam 2023 will now have to appear for Written Ability Test (WA) and Personal Interview (PI). The interview round will judge the students’ level of confidence, communication skills, general awareness, persuasion skills and knowledge. The test is conducted for a total of 150 MBA seats.

Also Read: ICAI CA Result 2023 Declared, Check Inter, Final May Exam Pass Percentage, Statistics Here

References

