    IPU BBA 2022 Result Announced at ipu.ac.in, Get Direct Link To Check Here

    IPU CET Result 2022: GGSIPU has declared the IPU BBA results 2022 in the form of pdf. Candidates can check their IPU CET BBA result at ipu.ac.in. Check updates here 

    Updated: Jul 23, 2022 11:07 IST
    IPU BBA 2022 Result Announced
    IPU BBA 2022 Result Announced
    IPU CET Result 2022: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) 2022 result for the BBA programme. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their IPU CET BBA results on the official website - ipu.ac.in. The IPU BBA result 2022 has been released in the form of pdf. As per reports, this year, as many as 19,780 candidates have qualified for admission to IPU BBA and allied courses. Those qualifying in the entrance exam will have to apply for the IPU counselling and appear for the same. 
     

    IPU BBA Result 2022 Dates 

    Events

    Dates

    IPU entrance exam date for BBA

    23rd June 2022

    IPU CET BBA answer key

    29th June 2022

    IPU BBA result

    22nd July 2022

    How To Check IPU BBA Result 2022? 

    To check and download the  Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) BBA result, candidates will have to visit the official website - ipu.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the - CET Result 2022 link
    Select the - CET Code-125 : BBA' PDF and the merit list will appear on the screen. Candidates will have to find their name in the released IPU CET result PDF by pressing the (CTRL + F) button. IPU BBA 2022 result will be available in the form of a rank list. 

    What Details will be mentioned in IPU BBA Result 2022? 

    After downloading the result of GGSIPU BBA 2022, candidates should check the following details are mentioned on it. The information mentioned on the IPU BBA 2022 result are - the candidate's name, candidate's rank, roll number of the candidate and candidate category. As many as 19,780 candidates qualified for admission to IPU BBA and allied courses. 

    IPU BBA Result 2022 Cut Off 

    Institute name

    Cutoff marks for BBA

    Maharaja Surajmal Institute

    22-279

    Jagan Institute of Management Studies- Rohini

    531-853

    Jagannath International Management School

    543-779

    Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies

    73-349

    Maharaja Surajmal Institute

    19-188

    What After the announcement of IPU BBA Result 2022? 

    Those candidates who qualify and secure the minimum IPU CET 2022 cutoff will be eligible to participate in the IPU counselling rounds. Candidates can process the IPU counselling registration 2022 at the official website. In the IPU counselling rounds, candidates will be allotted a seat at the college as per their rank and the choices made at the time of the IPU CET 2022 counselling process. 
     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories