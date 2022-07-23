IPU BBA 2022 Result Announced at ipu.ac.in, Get Direct Link To Check Here

IPU CET Result 2022: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) 2022 result for the BBA programme. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their IPU CET BBA results on the official website - ipu.ac.in. The IPU BBA result 2022 has been released in the form of pdf. As per reports, this year, as many as 19,780 candidates have qualified for admission to IPU BBA and allied courses. Those qualifying in the entrance exam will have to apply for the IPU counselling and appear for the same.

IPU BBA Result 2022 Dates

Events Dates IPU entrance exam date for BBA 23rd June 2022 IPU CET BBA answer key 29th June 2022 IPU BBA result 22nd July 2022

How To Check IPU BBA Result 2022?

To check and download the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) BBA result, candidates will have to visit the official website - ipu.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the - CET Result 2022 link

Select the - CET Code-125 : BBA' PDF and the merit list will appear on the screen. Candidates will have to find their name in the released IPU CET result PDF by pressing the (CTRL + F) button. IPU BBA 2022 result will be available in the form of a rank list.

What Details will be mentioned in IPU BBA Result 2022?

After downloading the result of GGSIPU BBA 2022, candidates should check the following details are mentioned on it. The information mentioned on the IPU BBA 2022 result are - the candidate's name, candidate's rank, roll number of the candidate and candidate category. As many as 19,780 candidates qualified for admission to IPU BBA and allied courses.

IPU BBA Result 2022 Cut Off

Institute name Cutoff marks for BBA Maharaja Surajmal Institute 22-279 Jagan Institute of Management Studies- Rohini 531-853 Jagannath International Management School 543-779 Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies 73-349 Maharaja Surajmal Institute 19-188

What After the announcement of IPU BBA Result 2022?

Those candidates who qualify and secure the minimum IPU CET 2022 cutoff will be eligible to participate in the IPU counselling rounds. Candidates can process the IPU counselling registration 2022 at the official website. In the IPU counselling rounds, candidates will be allotted a seat at the college as per their rank and the choices made at the time of the IPU CET 2022 counselling process.