IPU CET 2022 MBA Result Announced at ipu.ac.in, Download IP University Merit List Here

IPU CET MBA Result 2022: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has declared the IP University result 2022 for the MBA programme today on 15th July. Candidates can check the IPU CET MBA result 2022 in online mode from the official website - ipu.ac.in. The IPU CET MBA 2022 result has been released in the form of a PDF as a merit list. The authorities conducted the IPU CET 2022 MBA exam on 19th June. The exam was conducted in Session 3 from 5 to 7:30 pm.

How To Download IPU CET MBA Result 2022?

To download the IP University result for MBA, students will have to visit the official website - ipu.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the admission section and select CET result. In the drop-down, check for the IPU CET MBA result 2022 pdf. Now, click on the pdf file. The results will appear on the screen in the form of rank. Download the IPU CET MBA result 2022 and take a few printouts for future references.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on IPU CET MBA Result 2022?

After downloading the IP University MBA results 2022, candidates can check the following details mentioned on it - roll number of the candidate, names of the candidate, region, category of the candidate, rank, name of the programme, code of the programme, date of the examination. In case of any error, candidates must contact the authorities and get it rectified.

What after IPU CET MBA Result 2022?

After the announcement of the IP University result, if they are dissatisfied with the result, candidates can apply for a re-evaluation of the IPU CET result 2022 within five working days. The scores can be amended by the authorities if they find the objection to be valid. Those who will be qualified as per the IPU CET 2022 results will be eligible to register for IPU counselling 2022. GGSIPU has extended the IPU counselling dates till 18th July 2022 for MBA programmes.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in