ISI Entrance Exam 2022 Application Deadline Extended till 5 April, Apply for Diploma, Degree Programmes at isical.ac.in

ISI Entrance Exam 2022: As per the updates, the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has extended the last date to fill out the ISI application form. Now, candidates can fill-up the form by 5th April 2022. They need to visit the official website - isical.ac.in to apply. ISI entrance exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 8th May.

Earlier, the last date to fill out the ISI entrance exam application form was 31st March 2022. Candidates interested in applying to the UG, PG degree courses and PG Diploma courses offered by ISI can apply till the prescribed date.

ISI Application Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for ISI Admission 2022?

The application process for the ISI exam 2022 comprises registration, filling application form, academic details and uploading documents. Candidates will have to apply online at the official website. Go through the steps to know how to apply for ISI entrance exam 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the ISI official website - isical.ac.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on - Admission portal.

Step 3 - A new page will be displayed, click on - apply here.

Step 4 - Fill in all the required details and upload respective documents.

Step 5 - Now, pay the application fee and submit the form.

The application fee for ISI entrance exam is Rs 1250 for general category male candidates while female candidates have to pay Rs 750. The application fee for applicants belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwD categories has to pay Rs 625 as an application fee. Candidates can make the payment through online modes like Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking.

About ISI Admission Test

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) conducts the Indian Statistical Institute Admission Test to offer students admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the institute. Admission to the academic programmes offered at the ISI is based on the marks secured by the candidates in ISI admission tests and interviews. It must be noted that M.Tech admissions at ISI will be offered based on both ISI admission test 2022 as well as GATE 2022.

