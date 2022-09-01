JAC 11th Result 2022: Class 11 Results Expected today at jacresults.com, Get Direct Link Here

JAC 11th Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release the JAC 11th Results on the official website today. Candidates who have appeared for the JAC Class 11 exams will be able to check the results through the link to be made available on the official result portal of Jharkhand Academic Council.

Jharkhand Board conducted the class 11 exams from June 11 to July 7, 2022 in two shifts. The board has already released the Class 8, 9 10 and 12 examination results. The JAC 11th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in or the official result portal - jacresults.com. Candidates can also check the Jharkhand Board 11th Results 2022 through the direct link which will be given here.

To check the JAC 11th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and login using the Roll Code and Roll Number in the result link. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here and follow the given steps to download the JAC 11th Results 2022.

JAC 11th Results 2022 (Link to be Available Soon)

How to check JAC 11th Results 2022

Jharkhand Board class 11 results 2022 are likely to be announced by officials on the result portal today. To check the JAC 11th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link provided. Follow the steps given here to check the JAC 11th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the JAC official website

Step 2: Click on the JAC class 11 Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the JAC 11th Roll Code and Roll Number in the result link provided

Step 5: Download the JAC 11th Results 2022 for further reference

Jharkhand board recently released the class 8 and 9 results. According to the data provided a total of 502757 students appeared for the JAC 8th exams from which 4541146 students qualified. With respect to the JAC 9th results a total of 480102 students registered from which 472377 appeared and 435868. The overall pass percentage for JAC 8th Exams 90.33% and the overall pass percentage of Class 9 exams was 92.27%.

JAC Matric and Intermediate exams

The overall pass percentage recorded for class 10 exams in 2022 was 92.19% and the pass percentage for class 12 stream wise was 97.43% for Arts, 92.25% for Science and 97.43% for Commerce.

