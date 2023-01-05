Jammu Schools To Remain Shut Till January 7 Due to Severe Weather Conditions

Jammu: Due to the ongoing winter vacation, the Directorate of School Education Jammu on Wednesday ordered the extension in all the schools of the Summer Zone of Jammu Division. As per the official notification, all the government and private schools will remain closed during winter vacation on January 7, 2023. However, this order has been issued due to the severe weather conditions in the Jammu division.

Jammu is one of India's many states facing a massive temperature drop. Jammu school's winter vacations were announced from December 26, 2022, to January 4, 2023, but as the weather condition started worsening the Directorate of School Education Jammu decided to extend the winter vacations.

However, the official notice also states that any default on the part of the Head of the Teaching/ Schools staff in observance of the schedule shall attract action under the rules.

Jammu Weather Conditions

As per the Jammu weather updates issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu will be witnessing dense fog for the next 5 days. Considering this, the district authorities of Jammu announced closing all the government and private schools in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division.

As per the recent updates, the official orders regarding the extension of the winter vacation in Jammu schools were made mandatory to be followed by the schools. Students and parents are advised to contact their respective school administrations for more details.

