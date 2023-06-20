AAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow, Check Timings, Important Guidelines, Admit Card Details Here

AAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow: Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will be held tomorrow: June 21, 2023. IIT Guwahati will conduct the exam from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM as a pen-and-paper-based test. Candidates can check out the important protocols required to follow on the exam day here.

In the AAT 2023 exam, candidates will be assessed on the basis of their knowledge in geometry drawing, general knowledge, freehand drawing, imagination, 3D aspects, and aesthetic sensitivity. They will be able to check their passing status through the AAT 2023 result on June 25.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Important Dates

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates AAT 2023 exam date June 21, 2023, from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM AAT Result Date 2023 June 25, 2023

AAT Admit Card 2023 to NOT Release

Candidates going to appear in the AAT 2023 exam must note that no separate admit card will be issued to them. They will have to carry their JEE Advanced 2023 admit card to the examination hall. AAT Aspirants are advised to keep their hall ticket safe and bring it with valid ID proof- Aadhar Card, License, PAN Card, etc to the exam venue.

AAT 2023: Check Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must keep the below-mentioned instructions in mind in the examination hall-

He/she must carry the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card to the test venue along with a valid ID proof.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the exam commences.

They are prohibited from carrying any electronic devices or cheating paper to the hall.

They must avoid talking to other candidates while the exam is going on.

Those who fail to adhere to these guidelines shall be disqualified from the exam.

