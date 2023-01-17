JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati Releases FAQs On Eligibility, Candidate's Category, Check Frequently Asked Questions Here

JEE Advanced 2023: Recently, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. The Institute has responded to 66 questions about JEE Advanced 2023 eligibility, category, documents, admission, marks, and other exam-related topics through the FAQs. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can check JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs at jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the announced dates, IIT Guwahati will conduct JEE Advanced examination on June 4, 2023. The exam will be held online in computer-based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check JEE Advanced 2023 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Eligibility

Candidates who are preparing for JEE Advanced can check these released FAQs for better understanding. Go through some of the JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs released by IIT Guwahati -

Question 1: I appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: Yes. You are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023, provided you also satisfy all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Information Brochure (see Clause11. Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2023).

Answer: No. You are not eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

Answer: No. You are not eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

Check JEE Advanced 2023 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Registration

Question 1: I registered for JEE (Advanced) 2022 but did not appear for both paper 1 and paper 2. Do I have to qualify in JEE (Main) 2023 in order to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: Yes. You must qualify JEE (Main) 2023 in order to be eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023. You also need to satisfy all the other eligibility criteria mentioned in the information brochure.

Answer: Yes. You must qualify JEE (Main) 2023 in order to be eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

Answer: No. Category declared during JEE (Main) 2023 registration cannot be changed during JEE (Advanced) 2023 registration.

