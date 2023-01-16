JEE Mains Admit Card 2023, Download NTA JEE Hall Ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency will soon be releasing the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card on the official website soon. Candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examinations can download the Session 1 Admit Card through the link available on the official website.

Along with the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card, candidates will also be provided with the exam city intimation slip soon. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam city intimation slip will provide candidates with the exam city they will be allotted for the entrance exam based on the choice entered during the registration process.

JEE Main 2023 NTA Session 1 exams will be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. Since the exams will begin soon, it is expected that the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card will also be made available for download on the official website.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. A direct link for students to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will also be available on this page as and when the hall ticket is available for download.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card - Link to be available soon

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Schedule

Event Date JEE Main 2023 Registrations close January 12, 2023 JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Third week of January 2023 JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Third Week of January 2023 JEE Main 2023 Exam Date January 24 to 31, 2023 JEE Main 2023 Result To be announced soon

Where to download JEE Main 2023 Admit card?

The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be made available on the official website of National Testing Agency. The link will also be available on the official website of JEE Main. The list of websites to check the NTA 2023 Admit Card is provided here

nta.nic.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 ?

The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be announced on the official website of the National Testing Agency.

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE Main 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials in the link provided

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for further reference

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Session Details

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam Centre name and address

Instructions for Candidates

How to Retrieve JEE Main 2023 Password?

In case candidates have forgotten their JEE Main Login Credentials to download the Admit Card, they can retrieve the same by following the below-given steps

Visit the JEE Main 2023 Official website - jeemain.nat.nic.in.

Click on the candidate login link

Click on the 'Forgot Password'

Enter JEE Main 2023 application number and date of birth

The Password will be sent to the registered email ID

