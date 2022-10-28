JEE Advanced 2023: Revised Syllabus released, Check Major Changes and other details here

JEE Advanced 2023 Revised Syllabus: According to media reports, the syllabus for the JEE Advanced 2023 examinations has been revised. With the revised syllabus released, more chapters in JEE Advanced will be aligned with the syllabus of the JEE Main examinations. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exams in 2023 can visit the official website of JEE Advanced to check the revised syllabus for the examination.

The JEE Advanced exams are conducted for admissions to the IITs, offering undergraduate Engineering programmes. Only those students who have cleared the JEE Main exams within the cutoff marks mentioned will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exams.

Revised Syllabus - Click Here

JEE Advanced Syllabus 2022 - Click Here

Changes in the exam syllabus for 2023

According to the changes mentioned, a new addition has been made in the JEE Advanced syllabus for Mathematics which is the inclusion of Statistics instead of Solution of the Triangle which has been eliminated. Changes have also been made in the Physics paper with Semiconductors and Communications being excluded and a few topics from JEE Main syllabus including Forced and Damped Oscillations, EM Waves, and Polarization being added.

About JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced Exams are conducted for admissions to the Engineering programmes offered in the IITs. To appear for the JEE Advanced exams candidates are required to qualify the JEE Main exams with a minimum required cutoff.

As per the eligibility criteria provided, to apply for the JEE Advanced exams students must fall under the top 2,50,000 successful candidates who have qualified the B.E/ B.Tech exams. Approximately 10% candidates from the General-EWS Category, 27% from the OBC-NCL category, 15% from Sc, 7.5% from ST, and 40.5% from Open Categories will be shortlisted for admissions. 5% horizontal reservation will also be available within these categories for PwD candidates.

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling Merit List 2022 Tomorrow at upneet.gov.in, Registration Ends Today