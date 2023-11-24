JEE Advanced 2024 Exam on May 26, Registration From April 21, Check Complete Schedule Here

JEE Advanced 2024 Schedule Out: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has announced the JEE Advanced 2024 exam schedule. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 will be conducted on November 26, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for undergraduate engineering programmes offered at IITs can check the exam schedule here.

Students who clear the JEE Main 2024 exams are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced examination. Those who secure a rank in the first 2.5 lakh in the JEE Main exam can apply for JEE Advanced. Registration for JEE Advanced 2024 will begin on April 21, 2024. Students can submit their applications until April 30, 2024. The registration and application process will be conducted in the online mode only.

JEE Advanced 2024 registration link will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. Students can check the complete schedule and exam details here.

JEE Advanced 2023 Schedule

Activity Day, Date and Time (IST) Online Registration April 21 to 30, 2024 Last date for fee payment of registered candidates May 6, 2024 Admit Card May 17 to 26, 2024 JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination May 26, 2024 Paper 1: 9:00-12:00 noon Paper 2: 2:30- 5:30 pm Copy of candidate responses May 31, 2024 Online display of provisional answer keys June 2, 2024 Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys June 2 to 3, 2024 Final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024 June 9, 2024 Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 June 9, 2024 to 10, 2024 Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 Process June 10, 2024 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 June 12, 2024 Declaration of results of AAT 2024 June 15, 2024

The complete details regarding the JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be provided on the official website soon. Students preparing for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2024 exams can keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Rain Schools Closed In Nilgiri District Today, Check Details Here