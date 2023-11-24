  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEE Advanced 2024 Exam on May 26, Registration From April 21, Check Complete Schedule Here

JEE Advanced 2024 Exam on May 26, Registration From April 21, Check Complete Schedule Here

JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on May 26, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the engineering entrance exam from April 21, 2024. Check complete schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 24, 2023 08:59 IST
JEE Advanced 2024 Session Exam Dates Out
JEE Advanced 2024 Session Exam Dates Out

JEE Advanced 2024 Schedule Out: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has announced the JEE Advanced 2024 exam schedule. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 will be conducted on November 26, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for undergraduate engineering programmes offered at IITs can check the exam schedule here. 

Students who clear the JEE Main 2024 exams are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced examination. Those who secure a rank in the first 2.5 lakh in the JEE Main exam can apply for JEE Advanced. Registration for JEE Advanced 2024 will begin on April 21, 2024. Students can submit their applications until April 30, 2024. The registration and application process will be conducted in the online mode only.

JEE Advanced 2024 registration link will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. Students can check the complete schedule and exam details here. 

JEE Advanced 2023 Schedule

Activity

Day, Date and Time (IST)

Online Registration 

April 21 to 30, 2024 

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates

May 6, 2024

Admit Card 

May 17 to 26, 2024

JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination

May 26, 2024

Paper 1: 9:00-12:00 noon 

Paper 2: 2:30- 5:30 pm

Copy of candidate responses

May 31, 2024

Online display of provisional answer keys

June 2, 2024

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys

June 2 to 3, 2024

Final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024

June 9, 2024

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024

June 9, 2024 to 10, 2024

Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 Process

June 10, 2024

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024

June 12, 2024

Declaration of results of AAT 2024

June 15, 2024

The complete details regarding the JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be provided on the official website soon. Students preparing for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2024 exams can keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Rain Schools Closed In Nilgiri District Today, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023