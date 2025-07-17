JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard: IIT Kanpur has official issued the JEE Advanced 2025 scorecard. The link for candidates to download the JEE Advanced scorecard 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can click on the link given here to download the scorecard.

The JEE Advanced 2025 results were declared on June 2, 2025. To download the JEE Advanced 2025 scorecard students are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

JEE Advanced Scorecard 2025 - Click Here

How to Download JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard

As mentioned, the link to download the JEE Advanced Scorecard 2025 is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can also follow the steps provided below