JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard: IIT Kanpur has official issued the JEE Advanced 2025 scorecard. The link for candidates to download the JEE Advanced scorecard 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can click on the link given here to download the scorecard.
The JEE Advanced 2025 results were declared on June 2, 2025. To download the JEE Advanced 2025 scorecard students are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number, date of birth and mobile number.
How to Download JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard
As mentioned, the link to download the JEE Advanced Scorecard 2025 is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can also follow the steps provided below
- Step 1: Visit the official portal: jeeadv.ac.in
- Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard link.
- Step 3: Enter your registration number, mobile number and date of birth.
- Step 4: View and download the scorecard for future reference.
JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard Details
The link for candidates to download the exam scorecard is now available on the official website. When downloading the scorecard candidates must check for the following details
- Candidate name
- Registration number
- Name of exam
- Marks scored
- Rank
- Qualifying status
