Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

JEE Advanced 2025: IIT Kanpur Releases Final Scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in; Direct link Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 scorecards today, July 17, 2025. Download scorecard using JEE Advanced Registration number, mobile number and date of birth at jeeadv.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 22, 2025, 15:30 IST
Register for Result Updates

JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard: IIT Kanpur has official issued the JEE Advanced 2025 scorecard. The link for candidates to download the JEE Advanced scorecard 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can click on the link given here to download the scorecard.

The JEE Advanced 2025 results were declared on June 2, 2025. To download the JEE Advanced 2025 scorecard students are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number, date of birth and mobile number. 

JEE Advanced Scorecard 2025 - Click Here

How to Download JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard

As mentioned, the link to download the JEE Advanced Scorecard 2025 is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can also follow the steps provided below

  • Step 1: Visit the official portal: jeeadv.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard link.
  • Step 3: Enter your registration number, mobile number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: View and download the scorecard for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard Details

The link for candidates to download the exam scorecard is now available on the official website. When downloading the scorecard candidates must check for the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Registration number
  • Name of exam
  • Marks scored
  • Rank
  • Qualifying status

Also Read: UP Board Exam 2026: UPMSP Released Registration Schedule at upmsp.edu.in, Check Important dates and Fees

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News