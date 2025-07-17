UP Board Exam 2026: UPMSP Released Registration Schedule at upmsp.edu.in, Check Important dates and Fees

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the UP Board, has released the schedule for online applications for the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations in 2026. By August 5, 2025, schools must finish the registration procedure, and by September 30, 2025, the final candidate list must be turned in.
Additionally, by August 10, principals must use challan to pay the UP Board exam fees they have collected from pupils into the government treasury in one lump sum. In a release, UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh discussed the dates for the UPMSP 10th and 12th test applications.
How to Register for the UP Board 2026 Exams?
For registration to be successful, schools and students must adhere to these five steps:
Step 1: Use your school login information to access https://examregistration.upmsp.edu.in/.
Step 2: Enter your name, date of birth, gender, topics, and photo, along with your academic and personal details.
Step 3: Make a single deposit of fees using a Treasury Challan.
Step 4: Between August 21 and August 31, 2025, students must verify their information.
Step 5: No new admissions are permitted, but schools may make changes to information between September 1 and September 10, 2025.
Direct Link: UP Board Exam 2026 Registration
UP Board 2026 Exam Registration: Important Deadlines
Schools are required to keep to a strict deadline for uploading student information and exam money, according to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh. Below is a summary of important dates:
|
Events
|
Deadline
|
Last date for student admissions & fee submission
|
August 5, 2025
|
Last date to deposit exam fees in treasury
|
August 10, 2025
|
Upload fee payment & student details online
|
August 16, 2025 (midnight)
|
Late fee submission (Rs. 100 penalty)
|
August 16, 2025
|
Upload late fee payment & student details
|
August 20, 2025 (midnight)
|
Student verification of uploaded details
|
August 21–31, 2025
|
Correction window for student details
|
September 1–10, 2025
|
Final submission of candidate list to DIoS
|
September 30, 2025
UP Board Exam 2026 Application Fee Details
Class and candidate category determine the fee structure for the UP Board Exam 2026. pupils enrolled in the credit system in institutions must pay INR 200.75, whereas institutional candidates must pay INR 500.75 for high school (Class 10) pupils. Individual applicants must pay INR 706, while those with personal credit must pay INR 306. The cost is INR 206 per topic if a person is joining for more than one.
All heads of institutions have been directed by UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh to post students' certificates, grade reports, and educational information on the official website only after carefully comparing it to student records and teacher records. Both the principal and the concerned class instructor will be held accountable for any inconsistencies or mistakes in the uploaded student data.
