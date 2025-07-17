UP Board Exam 2026: UPMSP Released Registration Schedule at upmsp.edu.in, Check Important dates and Fees

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the UP Board, has released the schedule for online applications for the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations in 2026. By August 5, 2025, schools must finish the registration procedure, and by September 30, 2025, the final candidate list must be turned in.

Additionally, by August 10, principals must use challan to pay the UP Board exam fees they have collected from pupils into the government treasury in one lump sum. In a release, UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh discussed the dates for the UPMSP 10th and 12th test applications.

How to Register for the UP Board 2026 Exams?

For registration to be successful, schools and students must adhere to these five steps: