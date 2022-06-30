JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for Session 1 To Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Result Date Here

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release soon the answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 for session 1 in online mode. Going as per the past trends, JEE Mains answer key June session might be released within this week. Once available, candidates will be able to download the JEE Mains answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the provisional answer keys, NTA is also expected to release the recorded JEE Main responses and the question paper pdf for the June session on the official website.

Students who have appeared for the examination can raise objections in the JEE Main answer keys as well as in recorded responses. The objections received will then be analysed and the final JEE Main 2022 answer key prepared basis the same.

Expected Date of JEE Main Answer Key 2022

As per media reports, JEE Mains 2022 session 1 answer key is expected to be released within this week. However, the officials have not yet confirmed any date for the release of JEE Main 2022 answer key. Students who have appeared for the engineering entrance exam can raise objections regarding the answer keys as well as in recorded responses. The objections received will then be scrutinised and then the JEE Main final answer key will be released. The dates for the same are expected to be available soon.

JEE Main Result Date 2022

After the release of answer key, the authorities will soon announce the JEE Main result 2022 for June session. As per media reports, the JEE Main result 2022 is expected to be announced before 15th July, however, the officials have not yet confirmed the same. The JEE Main exam result 2022 link will be released at the official website. Candidates can check the result of JEE Main session 1 by using their application number and date of birth. The top 2,50,000 qualifiers in NTA JEE Main result 2022 will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022: June Session Concludes, Know Expected JEE Main Cutoffs Here