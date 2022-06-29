    JEE Main 2022: June Session Concludes, Know Expected JEE Main Cutoffs Here

    JEE Main 2022
    JEE Mains 2022: As per the recent updates National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 June session today at 6 PM. Soon after this, NTA will start with the JEE Main result compilation process. This time, the exam has been conducted for 7 days and over 10 lakh candidates had registered for it. All the aspirants are eagerly waiting for the JEE Main cut-off as well as results. So, based on the exam analysis for JEE Main Session 1 exam, experts have provided an expected cut off of JEE Mains 2022. 
     
    Candidates can go through the expected cutoff that is required to qualify for the IIT JEE or JEE Advanced 2022 exam. About 2.5 lakh candidates will be shortlisted based on their JEE Main 2022 rank and percentile score for the JEE Advanced exam. 

    Expected JEE Mains 2022 Cut Off 

    The expected JEE Mains cut off shared is provided based on the analysis of all the sessions. Also, JEE Main cutoff is tentative and will be officially released by the authorities after the July 2022 session. Check below the table to know the expected JEE Mains 2022 cut off - 
     

    Category

    Cut-off

    UR

    85 - 90

    EWS

    62 - 67

    OBC-NCL

    70 - 75

    SC

    48 - 50

    ST

    33 - 35
     

    JEE Mains Exam Analysis 2022

    As per the experts,  this year, the JEE Main session 1 was moderate. The overall difficulty level was maintained. However, this time more number of students appeared for the examination, the experts feel that the percentile marks or scores might be increases for JEE Advanced. Talking about today's JEE Main 2022 paper analysis for shift 1 exam based on students' reactions, the exam was moderate. The mathematics section was difficult, however, Physics and Chemistry were easy. 

    JEE Mains Qualifying Cut Off 2021 

    CATEGORY

    MIN_PS_TOT

    MAX_PS_TOT

    UR

    87.8992241

    100.0000000

    UR-PH

    0.0096375

    87.8273359

    EWS

    66.2214845

    87.8950071

    OBC-NCL

    68.0234447

    87.8950071

    SC

    46.8825338

    87.8950071

    ST

    34.6728999

    87.8474721
     

