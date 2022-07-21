JEE Main 2022: NTA enables Image Correction Option for Session 2 Exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Image Correction Window Opens: Even as lakhs of engineering aspirants wait for the release of JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards for Session 2 / July Examination; the NTA has taken another important step in the exam cycle. As per the official update, the JEE Main 2022 Image Correction Facility has been enabled by the exam authority from today - 21st July 2022. Candidates who have already filled the JEE Main 2022 Application Form but have some errors or discrepancies in supporting images uploaded by them, can now edit and correct them. Like all other aspects of JEE Main 2022 application process, the image correction window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination has also been made available online via the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Image Correction Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

When will NTA release JEE Main Admit Card 2022?

While NTA has opened the image correction facility for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam, the apex testing agency is also expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming July Session Examination today. As per the notification released earlier, the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards are to be released on Thursday and the examination is scheduled to starts from 25th July 2022 - Monday. Generally, NTA releases JEE Main 2022 Hall Tickets late in the night for all the candidates who are registered for the examination. In line with this, candidates should also expect the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Cards to be out by late evening by around 9 PM. However, this is merely an estimation based on past trends and officially NTA has not conveyed any JEE Main Admit Card Release Time.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Live: Get Latest Updates Here

How to Edit Images in JEE Main 2022 Application Form?

NTA has opened the JEE Main Session 2 Image Correction Window to allow candidates to correct images that are uploaded in the wrong format or do not meet the specifications provided by the NTA. In order to make changes to the JEE Main 2022 Images uploaded along with application forms, candidates need to log onto the portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to scroll down to the Candidate Activity tab in which the link for “Image Correction for JEE (Main)-2022 Session 2” will be listed. Clicking on it will take candidates to a login page, where they will be required to enter their application number and password. Once inside, they need to click on the tab for image corrections and make the necessary corrections as specified by the agency. After completing the process, they can re-submit the application form on the portal.

Also Read: JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (Today): NTA to release JEE Main July Session Hall Tickets on jeemain.nta.nic.in