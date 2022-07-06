JEE Main 2022 Registration Reopens for Session 2, Apply by 9th July at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Registration Reopens: As notified earlier, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process has been reopened by the NTA today. The National Testing Agency, which is in charge of holding the engineering entrance exam, reopened the JEE Main 2022 Registration Window for July Session of the exam today afternoon. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process has been started in line with the requests received from several candidates. The JEE Main 2022 Registration window for Session 2 will be available to the students until 9th July 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply for JEE Main 2022 July Session can now do so in the extended application period. To help candidates, a direct link to the JEE Main 2022 Application Portal is also placed below, using which registration can be completed:

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result Expected Soon

With the reopening of JEE Main 2022 Registration Window for Session 2, the decks have now been cleared for declaration of JEE Main 2022 Results for Session 1 of the Exam. As per media reports, the JEE Main Result 2022 for June Session of the engineering entrance exam will be declared soon. Most likely, JEE Main 2022 Result will be declared in next few days. JEE Main 2022 Result Date will most likely fall before 9th July, as the session 2 registration window will end then. So students are advised to be more vigilant and keep checking jeemain.nta.nic.in website and jagranjosh.com to get latest news and updates about JEE Main Result 2022.

How to Register for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Online?

Like session 1, the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Exam Session 2 will be held completely online. Candidates who are yet to apply for JEE Main 2022 July session will need to log onto the portal jeemain.nta.nic.in, where the application form will be available. Candidates who have registered for Session 1 of the exam and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, can use the same registration credentials as earlier to log on the website and fill the application form. Such candidates will have to select the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and preferred exam cities for Session 2. As the final step of JEE Main 2022 Registration Process, candidates will need to pay the requisite ‘Examination Fee’ as well. In case, there is any concerns of queries regarding JEE Main 2022 Application Process, aspirants can reach out to helpline number 011-40759000/011-69227700. Alternatively, candidates can also reach NTA helpline via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

