JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Response Sheet Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link To Download Here

JEE Main 2022: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main response sheet 2022 for session 2 in online mode. Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2022 response sheet and question paper from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To do so, they will have to use their application number and password or date of birth in the login window.

Along with the JEE Main question paper with response sheet, NTA has also released the answer key. To calculate the probable score, candidates will have to cross-check the answers in the JEE Main session 2 response sheet 2022 with the answer provided in the answer key following the prescribed marking scheme.

How to Check and Download JEE Main Response Sheet 2022 for Session 2?

Only after downloading the response sheet of JEE Main, candidates will be able to check it. For that, they need to visit the official website and follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2, Display Question Paper and Answer Key.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen stating - JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2, Display Question Paper and Answer Key.

4th Step - Click on the same and a login window will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now login with either Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth.

6th Step - After logging in, the JEE Main question paper with response sheer will appear on the screen.

JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 2

Going as per media reports, the National Testing Agency will announce the JEE Main 2022 result by either 5th or 6th August. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. As the answer key has been released, those having objections against the answer key can challenge it from 3rd to 5th August 2022. Therefore, it is expected that JEE Main session 2 result will be announced by 6th August.

