JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to Hear PIL on Lowering the Eligibility Marks on Feb 21

JEE Main 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bombay High Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) tomorrow - February 21, challenging the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 eligibility criteria. As per the information brochure of JEE Main, the students who qualify for admissions via JEE Main 2023 should have secured 75% marks or be in the top 20 percentile in the board exams. Aspirants are demanding to lower the required Class 12th percentile to 50% which currently is 75 percent and also to remove the top 20 percentile criteria.

In January, a Bombay High Court bench headed by acting Chief Justice SV Gangpurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne heard the PIL on the issue of postponement of the January session of JEE Main 2023 and the 75 per cent eligibility criterion. The bench refused to defer the JEE Main exam and it also added that the JEE Main eligibility criterion issue will once again be heard in February.

PIL on JEE Main 2023 To Be Heard on February 21

Advocate Anubha Sahai shared that PIL on JEE Main will be heard on February 21 on Twitter. She tweeted - "#JEE matter on 75% / top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court. Item no 31. No IA filed till now by anyone. No affidavit filed by @EduMinOfIndia." Check Tweet below -

#JEE matter on 75% / top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court

Item no 31



No IA filed till now by anyone



No affidavit filed by @EduMinOfIndia#JEEMain2023 — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) February 19, 2023

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria Issue

This year in JEE brochure, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) brought back the eligibility criteria of 75% marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. JEE Main 2023 aspirants are not happy with the revised guideline and have been protesting against it on several social media platforms. They claim the JEE Main eligibility criteria of the - top 20 percentile has no uniformity and varies from board to board.

JEE Main Result 2023 for Paper 2

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result of JEE Main paper 2 session 1 soon. As of now, there has been no official update regarding the announcement of JEE Main paper 2 results 2023. Over 46,000 candidates are awaiting for JEE Main BArch and BPlanning result 2023 for session 1. Candidates can check their JEE Main result 2023 for paper 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their login credentials - application number and date of birth to check JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result for session 1.

