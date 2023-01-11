JEE Main 2023: Eligibility rule of 75 Percent Relaxed, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023: According to media reports, the top 20 percentile students from each education board will now be eligible for admission to IITs and NITS and also to appear for the JEE Advanced exams even if they have not scored 75% marks in the Class 12 examination. As per reports, the decision was made against the continuous demands of students to relax the eligibility criteria for the JEE Advanced examinations.

As per the eligibility followed, students are required to secure a minimum of 75% marks in the class 12 qualifying exams in order to apply for JEE Advanced. Reports stated that the 20 percentile will help the candidates who are short of 75 percent aggregate in their class 12 board exams.

Discussions were conducted and since most of the top 20 percentile candidates in many of the boards score below 75%, the ministry has decided that if a candidate falls under the bracket of the top 20 percentile they will be eligible for JEE Advanced.

JEE Main 2023 Registrations

As per the schedule given by the National Testing Agency, the last date for candidates to complete the JEE Main 2023 January session registrations is January 12, 2023. All those candidates preparing to appear for the JEE Main 2023 exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

JEE Main 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023.

Bombay HC Order on JEE Main 2023 Exams

Bombay High Court in its recent verdict has refused to postpone the JEE Main 2023 Exams scheduled to be held in January 2023. A division bench of Chief Justice SV Ganfaourwala and Justice Sandeep Marne in response to the PIL filed stated that it will be inappropriate to postpone the National Level exams affecting lakhs of IIT aspirants.

The PIL was filed by Child Rights Activist Anubha Sahai who wanted the postponement of the JEE Main 2023 exams to March 2023. The petition challenged the December 2022 Notification of the NTA in which the schedule for the January session of the 2023 exams were announced.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Fake Circular Claiming Exam Postponement on Social Media, Check Details Here