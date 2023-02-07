    JEE Main 2023 Result Announced, No Female Candidates Secure 100 Percentile, Check Jan Session Highlights

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1: This time, as per reports, no female candidates have obtained 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 result in session 1. However, around 8.22 lakh candidates appeared JEE Main 2023, making it the highest attendance. Check Jan session highlights here 

    Updated: Feb 7, 2023 17:20 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Result, No Female Candidates Secure 100 Percentile
    JEE Main 2023 Result, No Female Candidates Secure 100 Percentile

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1: As per the updates, for January session, National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2023 result within 5 days along with the toppers list. This time, a total of 20 candidates secured 100 percentile in JEE Main session 1 in Paper I (B.E/B.Tech). All the top 20 candidates are male and no female candidate has secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 January session. 

    However, as per the media reports, a total of 10 female candidates have secured 99.9%. The top three female JEE Main 2023 toppers for session 1 are Meesala Pranathi Sreeja who secured 99.997 percent followed by Ramireddy Meghana with 99.9944% and Medha Bhavani Girish with 99.9941%. 

    JEE Main 2023 Result - Top 10 Female Candidates 

    As per the press release released by NTA, a total of 256686 female candidates have registered out of which 243928 have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 session 1. Check list of top 10 female candidates below -  

    JEE Main 2023 Top 10 Female Candidates 

    Names

    Percentile 

    Meesala Pranathi Sreeja 

    99.997259

    Ramireddy Meghana

    99.9944732

    Medha Bhavani Girish

    99.9941001

    Seemala Varsha 

    99.9898469

    Ayyalapu Rithika

    99.9873087

    Peela Teja Sri

    99.986295

    Vaka Sri Varshitha 

    99.9862762

    Garima Kalra

    99.9856987

    Gunveen Gill

    99.9827665

    Vani Gupta

    99.9796939

    JEE Main 2023 Toppers: 20 Male Candidates Secure 100 Percentile 

    As per the JEE Main toppers list, the top 20 male candidates have secured 100 percentile scores. NTA has released category-wise JEE Main toppers list for Jan session.  Among the 20 JEE Main toppers 2023, 14 candidates are from the General category, whereas four are from OBC-NCL and one from General EWS and one from the Scheduled Caste categories. 

    JEE Main 2023 Highighest Attendance Recorded 

    As per the information available, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Main session 1, and around 8.22 lakh candidates appeared for the same. The attendance across the country was 95.80% for JEE Main paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). This is the highest percentage of attendance for JEE Main since NTA started conducting this examination.

    JEE Main Result 2023 Withheld for 50 Candidates 

    NTA has announced the result of JEE Main 2023 for session 1, however, the marks of about 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny. The cases of these candidates are being placed before a committee separately. Their JEE Main result 2023 will be declared once the committee finalizes its report. 

    Also Read: JEE Main Result 2023 Session 1 Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Download Link Here 

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification