JEE Main 2023 Result Announced, No Female Candidates Secure 100 Percentile, Check Jan Session Highlights

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: As per the updates, for January session, National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2023 result within 5 days along with the toppers list. This time, a total of 20 candidates secured 100 percentile in JEE Main session 1 in Paper I (B.E/B.Tech). All the top 20 candidates are male and no female candidate has secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 January session.

However, as per the media reports, a total of 10 female candidates have secured 99.9%. The top three female JEE Main 2023 toppers for session 1 are Meesala Pranathi Sreeja who secured 99.997 percent followed by Ramireddy Meghana with 99.9944% and Medha Bhavani Girish with 99.9941%.

JEE Main 2023 Result - Top 10 Female Candidates

As per the press release released by NTA, a total of 256686 female candidates have registered out of which 243928 have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 session 1. Check list of top 10 female candidates below -

JEE Main 2023 Top 10 Female Candidates

Names Percentile Meesala Pranathi Sreeja 99.997259 Ramireddy Meghana 99.9944732 Medha Bhavani Girish 99.9941001 Seemala Varsha 99.9898469 Ayyalapu Rithika 99.9873087 Peela Teja Sri 99.986295 Vaka Sri Varshitha 99.9862762 Garima Kalra 99.9856987 Gunveen Gill 99.9827665 Vani Gupta 99.9796939

JEE Main 2023 Toppers: 20 Male Candidates Secure 100 Percentile

As per the JEE Main toppers list, the top 20 male candidates have secured 100 percentile scores. NTA has released category-wise JEE Main toppers list for Jan session. Among the 20 JEE Main toppers 2023, 14 candidates are from the General category, whereas four are from OBC-NCL and one from General EWS and one from the Scheduled Caste categories.

JEE Main 2023 Highighest Attendance Recorded

As per the information available, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Main session 1, and around 8.22 lakh candidates appeared for the same. The attendance across the country was 95.80% for JEE Main paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). This is the highest percentage of attendance for JEE Main since NTA started conducting this examination.

JEE Main Result 2023 Withheld for 50 Candidates

NTA has announced the result of JEE Main 2023 for session 1, however, the marks of about 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny. The cases of these candidates are being placed before a committee separately. Their JEE Main result 2023 will be declared once the committee finalizes its report.

