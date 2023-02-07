JEE Mains 2023 Toppers List: 20 Students Secure 100 percentile; Bikkina Abhinav, Rishi Kalra, Soham Das and 17 others top JEE Mains

JEE Main 2023 Toppers List (Out): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main result 2023 for January session in online mode. Along with the announcement of result, NTA has also released the list of JEE Main toppers 2023 for session 1. As per updates, in this session, a total of 20 candidates have secured 100 percentile marks in JEE Mains 2023. Among the 20 JEE Main 2023 toppers list, 14 candidates are from the General category, while four are from OBC-NCL.
From the general category, Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, Rishi Kalra, Soham Das, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy and Apurva Samota have secured 100 percentile to become JEE topper 2023. Whereas in OBC-NCL, four candidates named - N.K.vishwaajith, Mayank Soni, Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai and Gulshan Kumar have obtained 100 percentile.
As per sources and media reports, there are no female candidates in the JEE Main top 20 this year. The female JEE Main topper 2023 is Meesala Pranathi Sreeja with 99.99725 JEE Main score, followed by Ramireddy Meghana securing second position with 99.9944%. A total of 10 female candidates have secured 99.9 percentile. JEE Main 2023 session 1 also recorded the highest-ever attendance with 95.8%.
JEE Main Toppers List 2023
|JEE Main Toppers 2023: General category
|Rank
|Application number
|Name
|1
|230310146952
|BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY
|2
|230310141436
|RISHI KALRA
|3
|230310332864
|SOHAM DAS
|4
|230310481885
|VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY
|5
|230310376645
|APURVA SAMOTA
|JEE Main Toppers 2023: OBC-NCL
|Rank
|Application number
|Name
|1
|230310366546
|N.K.VISHWAAJITH
|2
|230310210909
|MAYANK SONI
|3
|230310666162
|
SUTHAR HARSHUL SANJAYBHAI
|4
|230310242420
|GULSHAN KUMAR
|JEE Main Toppers 2023: Gen-EWS
|Rank
|Application number
|Name
|NTA score
|1
|230310309237
|KRISH GUPTA
|100
|2
|230310246220
|MALPANI TUSHAR
|99.9985472
|3
|230310072859
|DUMPALA PANEENDRA
NADHA REDDY
|99.9964247
|4
|230310112157
|PENDURTHI NISCHAL SUBHASH
|99.9958885
|JEE Main Toppers 2023: SC
|Rank
|Application number
|Name
|NTA score
|1
|230310167803
|DESHANK PRATAP SINGH
|100
|2
|230310241664
|KOMARAPU VIVEK
VARDHAN
|99.9986276
|3
|230310231309
|KAPIL
|99.9696085
|4
|230310126416
|RAJAT DAS
|99.9631258
|JEE Main Toppers 2023: ST
|Rank
|Application number
|Name
|NTA score
|1
|230310378987
|DHEERAVATH THANUJ
|99.9904065
|2
|230310069359
|YASH VIKAS SABALE
|99.9445825
|3
|230310187628
|UDTYAVATH SAI
LIKHITH
|99.8341693
|4
|230310306346
|ALEX SINGH
|99.7979291
|JEE Main Toppers 2023: PwD
|Rank
|Application number
|Name
|NTA score
|1
|230310765433
|MD SAHIL AKHTAR
|99.9848042
|2
|230310417512
|DIPEN SOJITRA
|99.9752971
|3
|230310333539
|B SHASHANK
|99.9642468
|4
|230310327224
|ADITHYA KAUSHIK
|99.8881893
Also Read: JEE Main Result 2023 Session 1 Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Download Link Here