    JEE Mains 2023 Toppers List: 20 Students Secure 100 percentile; Bikkina Abhinav, Rishi Kalra, Soham Das and 17 others top JEE Mains

    JEE Main Toppers 2023 (OUT): NTA has announced the results of JEE Main 2023 for session 1. In this January session, 20 candidates have scored 100 percentile marks in JEE Mains 2023 result. Check names and scores of JEE Main toppers here.  

    Updated: Feb 7, 2023 16:39 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Toppers List (Out): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main result 2023 for January session in online mode. Along with the announcement of result, NTA has also released the list of JEE Main toppers 2023 for session 1. As per updates, in this session, a total of 20 candidates have secured 100 percentile marks in JEE Mains 2023.  Among the 20 JEE Main 2023 toppers list, 14 candidates are from the General category, while four are from OBC-NCL.  

    From the general category, Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, Rishi Kalra, Soham Das, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy and Apurva Samota have secured 100 percentile to become JEE topper 2023. Whereas in OBC-NCL, four candidates named - N.K.vishwaajith, Mayank Soni, Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai and Gulshan Kumar have obtained 100 percentile. 

    As per sources and media reports, there are no female candidates in the JEE Main top 20 this year. The female JEE Main topper 2023 is Meesala Pranathi Sreeja with 99.99725 JEE Main score, followed by Ramireddy Meghana securing second position with 99.9944%. A total of 10 female candidates have secured 99.9 percentile. JEE Main 2023 session 1 also recorded the highest-ever attendance with 95.8%. 

    JEE Main Toppers List 2023 

    JEE Main Toppers 2023: General category
    Rank Application number Name  
    1 230310146952 BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY  
    2 230310141436 RISHI KALRA  
    3 230310332864 SOHAM DAS  
    4 230310481885 VAVILALA CHIDVILAS REDDY  
    5 230310376645 APURVA SAMOTA  
    JEE Main Toppers 2023: OBC-NCL
    Rank Application number Name  
    1 230310366546 N.K.VISHWAAJITH  
    2 230310210909 MAYANK SONI  
    3 230310666162
    SUTHAR HARSHUL SANJAYBHAI
    		 
    4 230310242420 GULSHAN KUMAR  
    JEE Main Toppers 2023: Gen-EWS
    Rank Application number Name NTA score
    1 230310309237 KRISH GUPTA 100
    2 230310246220 MALPANI TUSHAR 99.9985472
    3 230310072859 DUMPALA PANEENDRA
    NADHA REDDY    		 99.9964247
    4 230310112157 PENDURTHI NISCHAL SUBHASH 99.9958885
    JEE Main Toppers 2023: SC
    Rank Application number Name NTA score
    1 230310167803 DESHANK PRATAP SINGH 100
    2 230310241664 KOMARAPU VIVEK
    VARDHAN    		 99.9986276
    3 230310231309 KAPIL 99.9696085
    4 230310126416 RAJAT DAS 99.9631258
    JEE Main Toppers 2023: ST
    Rank Application number Name NTA score
    1 230310378987 DHEERAVATH THANUJ 99.9904065
    2 230310069359 YASH VIKAS SABALE 99.9445825
    3 230310187628 UDTYAVATH SAI
    LIKHITH    		 99.8341693
    4 230310306346 ALEX SINGH 99.7979291
    JEE Main Toppers 2023: PwD
    Rank Application number Name NTA score
    1 230310765433 MD SAHIL AKHTAR 99.9848042
    2 230310417512 DIPEN SOJITRA 99.9752971
    3 230310333539 B SHASHANK 99.9642468
    4 230310327224 ADITHYA KAUSHIK 99.8881893

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

    FAQ

    Who is the topper of the JEE Main 2023

    In general category, Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, Rishi Kalra, Soham Das, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy and Apurva Samota have secured 100 percentile to become JEE topper 2023. NTA has released category-wise JEE Main Toppers 2023.

    Who got 360 Out of 360 in JEE Mains?

    This year, 20 candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile score as per JEE Main toppers list 2023.
