JEE Main 2024 Application Dates by This Week; Will There Be Changes in Exam Syllabus?

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the application dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for session 1 by this week. As per media reports, it is likely that the syllabus might be reduced. The decision to revise the JEE Main syllabus 2024 has come after several class 12 boards rationalized their curriculum during COVID-19.

In the last 3 years, CBSE, NCERT as well as several state boards reduced their class 9 to 12 syllabus but the JEE Mains syllabus was not changed. As per media reports, the NTA consulted all state boards, it is expected that the expert committee will soon come up with the new JEE Main syllabus. However, an official update regarding this is still awaited.

JEE Main 2024 Updates

As per the NTA exam calendar, JEE Main session 1 will be held from January 24 to February 1 and session 2 from April 1 to 15, 2024. The JEE Main application form link will be hosted on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check latest updates here

The notification for JEE Main is expected to be released this week

JEE Mains syllabus 2024 is likely to be reduced as several state boards have revised the syllabus of class 9 to 12

NTA to ensure all students get exam centres near their permanent/current residential address

JEE Main 2024 result dates will also be announced along with the notification

Will There Be Changes in the JEE Main 2024 Syllabus?

As per media updates, NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh stated that the NTA is in discussions with all education boards, and the expert committee is currently in the process of finalizing the syllabus based on these consultations. The revised syllabus will be notified along with the information bulletin which will be released next week along with the registration dates.

Many education boards, such as the CBSE, and NCERT, have reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 in response to the academic disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current class 12 cohort was in class 9 in 2020 when the syllabus rationalization was introduced. Nevertheless, the syllabi for JEE (Main) and NEET-UG remained unaltered till then.

