JEE Main Application Form 2024 Releases Soon; Check NTA JEE Exam Pattern Here

JEE Main Application Form 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) in two sessions. According to the schedule, NTA JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. Whereas, session 2 will run between April 1 and 15, 2024. JEE Main 2024 will be held as a computer-based test.

JEE Main Application Form 2024 is likely to be released in December. Interested candidates will be able to register on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Firstly, the application process for the January session will begin. Afterward, the authorities will start the registrations for the April session.

NTA will soon release the JEE Main Application Form 2024 fee, eligibility criteria, test centres, and other mandatory information along with the registration schedule.JEE Main 2024 will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. The question paper will have multiple choice questions and integer value (numerical value answer) type questions.

JEE Main Application Form 2024 Click Here

JEE Main 2024 Exam Pattern

Candidates can check out the paper pattern below:

Particulars B.Tech B.Arch B.Planning Total Number of Questions 90 82 105 Total Marks 300 400 400 Sections Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics Mathematics, Aptitude, and Drawing Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning Number of Questions 30 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) + 10 Questions with answer as numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Candidates will have to attempt only 5 questions out of 10 numerical value questions. Mathematics-30 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & 10 Questions for which answer is a numerical value.

Candidates have to attempt 5 out of 10 questions with numerical value answer

Aptitude- 50 MCQs

Drawing- 2 questions Mathematics- 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & 10 Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Candidates have to attempt 5 out of 10 questions with numerical value answer

Aptitude Test – 50 MCQs

Planning Based Questions -25 MCQs Number of Marks per Section Physics- 100 Chemistry- 100 Mathematics- 100 Mathematics- 100 Aptitude- 200 Drawing- 100 Mathematics- 100 Marks Aptitude- 200 Planning- 100

