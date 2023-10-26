JEE Main Application Form 2024 Releases Soon; Check NTA JEE Exam Pattern Here

  1. Home
JEE Main Application Form 2024 is expected to be out soon. Interested candidates will be able to register on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check the exam pattern here.

Updated: Oct 26, 2023 16:22 IST
JEE Main Application Form 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) in two sessions. According to the schedule, NTA JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. Whereas, session 2 will run between April 1 and 15, 2024. JEE Main 2024 will be held as a computer-based test. 

JEE Main Application Form 2024 is likely to be released in December. Interested candidates will be able to register on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Firstly, the application process for the January session will begin. Afterward, the authorities will start the registrations for the April session. 

NTA will soon release the JEE Main Application Form 2024 fee, eligibility criteria, test centres, and other mandatory information along with the registration schedule.JEE Main 2024 will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. The question paper will have multiple choice questions and integer value (numerical value answer) type questions. 

JEE Main 2024 Exam Pattern

Candidates can check out the paper pattern below:

Particulars

B.Tech

B.Arch

B.Planning

Total Number of Questions

90

82

105

Total Marks

300

400

400

Sections

Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Mathematics, Aptitude, and Drawing

Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning

Number of Questions

30 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) + 10 Questions with answer as numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry


Candidates will have to attempt only 5 questions out of 10 numerical value questions.

Mathematics-30 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & 10 Questions for which answer is a numerical value.


Candidates have to attempt 5 out of 10 questions with numerical value answer


Aptitude- 50 MCQs


Drawing- 2 questions

Mathematics- 20 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & 10 Questions for which answer is a numerical value


Candidates have to attempt 5 out of 10 questions with numerical value answer


Aptitude Test – 50 MCQs


Planning Based Questions -25 MCQs

Number of Marks per Section

 Physics- 100Chemistry- 100Mathematics- 100 Mathematics- 100Aptitude- 200Drawing- 100 Mathematics- 100 MarksAptitude- 200Planning- 100

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
