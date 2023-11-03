  1. Home
NTA Revamps JEE Main 2024 Official Website, Apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024: NTA has revamped the official website for the JEE Main January Session 2024. The updated JEE Main official website is jeemain.nta.ac.in. Earlier, all the information was uploaded on jeemain.ntaonline.in, a website that was maintained by NIC. Check updates here

Updated: Nov 3, 2023 13:51 IST
NTA Revamps JEE Main Official Website

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated the website for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. The new JEE Main official website is now jeemain.nta.ac.in. Earlier, all the important information was hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in, which was managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). However, the NTA has introduced its dedicated platform for JEE Main 2024. Further, all JEE Main related information - admit cards, results, notifications etc will be released on the new platform launched by NTA. 

JEE Main 2024 Registration for Session 1 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

JEE Main Official Website jeemain.nta.ac.in 

On the updated website, there is an automated chat which will serve as an online assistant for the candidates. They will be able to find this online chat option at the bottom right corner. As per media reports, NTA informed, “Till now, NIC (National Informatics Centre) used to host the online application forms of the JEE Main. Now NTA has developed this new platform and is in the process of using its own server for activities related to hosting the online application forms, and generating the city intimation slip, admit card, and score card, etc.”

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Date

NTA released the session 1 and 2 registration, admit card and other important dates of JEE Main along with an information brochure. Candidates can go through the table to know the JEE Main exam date for session 1 below:

Events

JEE Mains dates

Last date to apply and fee payment through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI

November 30, 2023

Release of the city of examination

By the Second week of January 2024

JEE Main admit card 

3 days before the date of the examination

JEE Main exam date for session 1

January 24 to February 1, 2024

IIT JEE result for January session

February 12, 2024

JEE Mains 2024 Syllabus

This year, NTA has also reduced the JEE Main syllabus. It has removed almost two chapters each from Physics and Mathematics and about eight chapters of Chemistry. This has been as the NTA received representations from various stakeholders regarding the deletion of some portions in the existing syllabus of Paper 1 (BE /BTech) as it was not being taught in their class 12th board. 

