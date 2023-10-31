JEE Main 2024 Registration Date Session 1 Soon; Check Top Engineering Colleges as per NIRF Rankings Other Than IITs and NITs

JEE Main 2024 Registration Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main registration dates and syllabus along with the notification by next week. The JEE Main application form link will be hosted on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per some media updates, it is likely that this time, the JEE Main 2024 syllabus is likely to be reduced.

The JEE Main syllabus broadly includes topics from NCERT class 11 and 12 subjects. However, an official update regarding this is still awaited. As per the NTA exam calendar, JEE Main 2024 session 1 will be conducted from January 24 to February 1. Whereas the session 2 will be held from April 1 to 15, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Registration Date Session 1

The IIT JEE exam is going to be held in two sessions. Candidates can check the exam and other expected dates related to JEE Main 2024 for the January session below:

Events Dates JEE Main session 1 notification November 2023 JEE Main expected registration date session 1 December 2023 Last date to apply January 2024 JEE Mains exam date session 1 January 24 to February 1, 2024

Top Engineering Colleges as per NIRF Rankings Other Than IITs and NITs

There are 17 IITs and 10 NITs in the top 50 engineering colleges as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2023). Apart from NIT and IITs, there are many engineering colleges where candidates can get admission. Check below the list of some of the top IIT JEE engineering colleges as per NIRF rankings:

Colleges Cities Ranks Jadavpur University Kolkata 10 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore 11 Anna University Chennai 13 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore 19 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) Patiala 20 Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai 24 Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani Pilani 25 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi New Delhi 26 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar 27 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai 28 Delhi Technological University New Delhi 29 Amity University Gautam Budh Nagar 31 Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh 32 Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy Thanjavur 34 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur Howrah 35 Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education Srivilliputtur 36 Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur 37 Chandigarh University Mohali 38 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar 39 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) Vaddeswaram 44 Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Kalavakkam 45 Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology Thiruvananthapuram 48 Lovely Professional University Phagwara 50

