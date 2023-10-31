JEE Main 2024 Registration Date Session 1 Soon; Check Top Engineering Colleges as per NIRF Rankings Other Than IITs and NITs

  1. Home
JEE Main 2024 Registration: As per media reports, NTA is expected to release the notification and JEE Main registration date session 1 by next week. Candidates willing to appear for the Jan session exam can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. Till then, candidates can check top engineering colleges as per NIRF rankings other than IITs and NITs here. 

Updated: Oct 31, 2023 13:09 IST
JEE Main 2024 Registration Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main registration dates and syllabus along with the notification by next week. The JEE Main application form link will be hosted on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per some media updates, it is likely that this time, the JEE Main 2024 syllabus is likely to be reduced. 

The JEE Main syllabus broadly includes topics from NCERT class 11 and 12 subjects. However, an official update regarding this is still awaited. As per the NTA exam calendar, JEE Main 2024 session 1 will be conducted from January 24 to February 1. Whereas the session 2 will be held from April 1 to 15, 2024. 

JEE Main 2024 Registration Date Session 1

The IIT JEE exam is going to be held in two sessions. Candidates can check the exam and other expected dates related to JEE Main 2024 for the January session below: 

Events

Dates 

JEE Main session 1 notification

November 2023

JEE Main expected registration date session 1

December 2023

Last date to apply

January 2024

JEE Mains exam date session 1

January 24 to February 1, 2024

Top Engineering Colleges as per NIRF Rankings Other Than IITs and NITs 

There are 17 IITs and 10 NITs in the top 50 engineering colleges as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2023). Apart from NIT and IITs, there are many engineering colleges where candidates can get admission. Check below the list of some of the top IIT JEE engineering colleges as per NIRF rankings: 

Colleges 

Cities

Ranks

Jadavpur University

Kolkata

10

Vellore Institute of Technology

Vellore

11

Anna University

Chennai

13

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore

19

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)

Patiala

20

Institute of Chemical Technology

Mumbai

24

Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

Pilani

25

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

New Delhi

26

Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Bhubaneswar

27

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Chennai

28

Delhi Technological University

New Delhi

29

Amity University

Gautam Budh Nagar

31

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh

32

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy

Thanjavur

34

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

Howrah

35

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education

Srivilliputtur

36

Malaviya National Institute of Technology

Jaipur

37

Chandigarh University

Mohali

38

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

Bhubaneswar

39

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)

Vaddeswaram

44

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

Kalavakkam

45

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Thiruvananthapuram

48

Lovely Professional University

Phagwara

50

