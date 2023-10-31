JEE Main 2024 Registration Date Session 1 Soon; Check Top Engineering Colleges as per NIRF Rankings Other Than IITs and NITs

JEE Main 2024 Registration Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main registration dates and syllabus along with the notification by next week. The JEE Main application form link will be hosted on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per some media updates, it is likely that this time, the JEE Main 2024 syllabus is likely to be reduced.
The JEE Main syllabus broadly includes topics from NCERT class 11 and 12 subjects. However, an official update regarding this is still awaited. As per the NTA exam calendar, JEE Main 2024 session 1 will be conducted from January 24 to February 1. Whereas the session 2 will be held from April 1 to 15, 2024.
JEE Main 2024 Registration Date Session 1
The IIT JEE exam is going to be held in two sessions. Candidates can check the exam and other expected dates related to JEE Main 2024 for the January session below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
JEE Main session 1 notification
|
November 2023
|
JEE Main expected registration date session 1
|
December 2023
|
Last date to apply
|
January 2024
|
JEE Mains exam date session 1
|
January 24 to February 1, 2024
Top Engineering Colleges as per NIRF Rankings Other Than IITs and NITs
There are 17 IITs and 10 NITs in the top 50 engineering colleges as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2023). Apart from NIT and IITs, there are many engineering colleges where candidates can get admission. Check below the list of some of the top IIT JEE engineering colleges as per NIRF rankings:
|
Colleges
|
Cities
|
Ranks
|
Jadavpur University
|
Kolkata
|
10
|
Vellore Institute of Technology
|
Vellore
|
11
|
Anna University
|
Chennai
|
13
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Coimbatore
|
19
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
|
Patiala
|
20
|
Institute of Chemical Technology
|
Mumbai
|
24
|
Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
|
Pilani
|
25
|
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
26
|
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|
Bhubaneswar
|
27
|
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|
Chennai
|
28
|
Delhi Technological University
|
New Delhi
|
29
|
Amity University
|
Gautam Budh Nagar
|
31
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
Aligarh
|
32
|
Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy
|
Thanjavur
|
34
|
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
|
Howrah
|
35
|
Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education
|
Srivilliputtur
|
36
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology
|
Jaipur
|
37
|
Chandigarh University
|
Mohali
|
38
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|
Bhubaneswar
|
39
|
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)
|
Vaddeswaram
|
44
|
Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
|
Kalavakkam
|
45
|
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
48
|
Lovely Professional University
|
Phagwara
|
50
