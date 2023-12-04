JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration Close Today, Correction Window From Dec 6

JEE Main Session 1 Registration 2024: The National Testing Agency will be closing the JEE Main 2024 registration process today, December 4, 2023. Candidates who have not yet completed the registration and application process for the engineering entrance exam can visit the official website until 9 pm today to submit the applications.

It must be noted, that NTA had earlier extended the last date for students to complete the registrations. The last date was postponed from November 30 to December 4, 2023. Students must note that the correction window will open on December 6, 2023. Students can make necessary changes in their application from December 6 to 8, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 registration link is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the registration and application process.

JEE Main Session 1 Registration - Click Here

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration

The registration link for JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the details required

Step 4: Fill out the JEE Main Session 1 application form

Step 5: Upload required documents and complete the application process

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

JEE Main exams are being conducted in two sessions. The Session 1 exam will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024, and the results will be announced on February 12, 2024. The Session 2 registration will be conducted from February 2 to March 2, 2024.

