JEECUP 2023 Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP 2023 admit card today, July 27, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the hall ticer through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 27, 2023 16:22 IST
JEECUP Admit Card 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP 2023 admit card. Candidates appearing for the exams can download their admit card through the link given on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website of JEECUP and enter the application number and password in the link provided. Students can also click on the link provided below to download the admit card.

The JEECUP admit card has to be produced at the exam centre when appearing for the entrance test. The admit card will include the candidate details along with the name of the exam centre and the exam day instructions. The JEECUP 2023 exams will be conducted from August 2 to 7, 2023.

UP JEE Admit Card Released - Direct Link Here

Steps to Download JEECUP 2023 Admit Card

The hall ticket for the JEECUP entrance exams will be available on the official website soon. In order to download the exam admit card, students are required to visit the official website and log in using their credentials. The steps to download the admit card are also provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh

Step 2: Click on the JEECUP admit card link

Step 3: Enter the application id and password

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

Details Given on JEECUP 2023 Admit Card

The JEECUP 2023 admit card will include the following details. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card information, students are advised to contact the authorities and get then changed.

  • Candidate name and roll number
  • Registration number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam schedule
  • Reporting time to centre
  • Instructions for candidates

Also Read: Lucknow University UG Admission 2023 BCA, LLB Merit List Released, Choice Filling Till July 30
