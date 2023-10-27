JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 8 Seat Allotment Results Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

  1. Home
JEECUP Counselling 2023 round 8 allotment results are live now. Candidates can check results at jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering login details. Check the complete schedule here.

Updated: Oct 27, 2023 13:42 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2023: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (UPJEE) has declared the round 8 seat allotment results for the Joint Entrance Examination. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website:  jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering the login information.

According to the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, document verification will be held between October 27 and 28, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated institute by October 30, 2023. Those who wish to withdraw can do the same between October 31 and November 1, 2023.

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access allotment is mentioned below:

JEECUP Round 8 Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars 

Dates

Freeze and seat acceptance fee deposit

October 27 to October 28

Document Verification at the district help centers.

October 27 to October 28

Balance fee deposit

October 27 to October 29

Reporting of all candidates in their allotted polytechnic

October 30

Admitted Seat Withdrawal

October 31 to November 1

Beginning of classes

November 1

How to Download JEECUP Round 8 Seat Allotment 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide to access:

Step 1: Go to the official website:  jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 8 seat allotment results link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: JEECUP Counselling 2023 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result 

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

For additional details, candidates can visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

