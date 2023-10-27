JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 8 Seat Allotment Results Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (UPJEE) has declared the round 8 seat allotment results for the Joint Entrance Examination. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering the login information.

According to the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, document verification will be held between October 27 and 28, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated institute by October 30, 2023. Those who wish to withdraw can do the same between October 31 and November 1, 2023.

JEECUP Round 8 Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars Dates Freeze and seat acceptance fee deposit October 27 to October 28 Document Verification at the district help centers. October 27 to October 28 Balance fee deposit October 27 to October 29 Reporting of all candidates in their allotted polytechnic October 30 Admitted Seat Withdrawal October 31 to November 1 Beginning of classes November 1

How to Download JEECUP Round 8 Seat Allotment 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide to access:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 8 seat allotment results link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: JEECUP Counselling 2023 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

For additional details, candidates can visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

