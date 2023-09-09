JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 5 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will declare the UP Polytechnic round 5 results results tomorrow: September 10, 2023. Candidates who have filled in choices can check out the counselling results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can check out the complete schedule and steps to check results here.

According to the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can freeze or float the seat and pay the acceptance fee between September 11 and 12, 2023. UP Polytechnic round 5 document verification process will be held at district help centres from September 11 to 12, 2023.

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 5 Schedule

Check out the counselling dates for the fifth round below:

Events Dates Deadline for choice filling and updation of round 4 September 9, 2023 UP Polytechnic round 5 result 2023 September 10, 2023 Freeze/float option and payment of seat acceptance fee September 11 to 12, 2023 Document Verification September 11 to 12, 2023

How to Check UP Polytechnic Round 5 Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 5 seat allotment results link

Step 3: Submit application number and password

Step 4: UP Polytechnic round 5 results appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the PDF for future reference

Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

JEECUP 2023 rank card JEECUP 2023 admit card Seat Allotment Letter Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates Two photographs Character certificate Reservation certificate (if applicable) Migration certificate (if applicable) Domicile certificate

