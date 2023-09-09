  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 5 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Breaking News

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 5 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic round 5 seat allotment results will be declared tomorrow; September 10, 2023. Candidates can check results at jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering login details. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 9, 2023 11:16 IST
JEECUP 5th Round Counselling 2023
JEECUP 5th Round Counselling 2023

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will declare the UP Polytechnic round 5 results results tomorrow: September 10, 2023. Candidates who have filled in choices can check out the counselling results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can check out the complete schedule and steps to check results here.

According to the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can freeze or float the seat and pay the acceptance fee between September 11 and 12, 2023. UP Polytechnic round 5 document verification process will be held at district help centres from September 11 to 12, 2023. 

 Chandrayaan 3 Essay Competition for School Students (PDF Download) - Registration Link

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 5 Schedule

Check out the counselling dates for the fifth round below:

Events

Dates

Deadline for choice filling and updation of round 4

September 9, 2023

UP Polytechnic round 5 result 2023 

September 10, 2023

Freeze/float option and payment of seat acceptance fee

September 11 to 12, 2023

Document Verification

September 11 to 12, 2023

How to Check UP Polytechnic Round 5 Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 5 seat allotment results link

Step 3: Submit application number and password

Step 4: UP Polytechnic round 5 results appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the PDF for future reference

Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

JEECUP 2023 rank card

JEECUP 2023 admit card

Seat Allotment Letter

Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

Two photographs

Character certificate

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

Also Read: KCET 2nd Round Option Entry Ends Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in; Important Note for Second Extended Round
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023