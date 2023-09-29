  1. Home
JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result is live now. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check results at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 29, 2023 14:44 IST
JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP has published the seat allotment results for the Diploma in Pharmacy today: September 29, 2023. Candidates who participated in counselling can check out the results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats can freeze or float them and deposit seat acceptance fees between September 29 and October 1, 2023. 

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the important dates for round 1 below:

Events

Dates

Freeze and float option and seat acceptance fee deposit

September 29 to October 1, 2023, till 5.00 PM

Document Verification at District Help Centres

September 29 to October 1, 2023, till 5.00 PM

Round 2 seat allotment result

October 5, 2023

How to Check JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 1 seat allocation result link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

List of Documents Required for JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

JEECUP 2023 rank card

JEECUP admit card

Seat Allotment Letter

Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

Character certificate

Domicile certificate

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Migration certificate (if applicable)

