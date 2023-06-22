  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEMAT Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

JEMAT Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

JEMAT admit card 2023 has been released at makautwb.ac.in. Those who have applied for the exam can download the admission ticket by entering login details. Know steps to download here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 22, 2023 16:01 IST
JEMAT Admit Card 2023 Released
JEMAT Admit Card 2023 Released

JEMAT Admit Card 2023: Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) admit card has been released on the official website: makautwb.ac.in. Candidates going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket by entering the login details in the applicant login. 

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University Of Technology, West Bengal will conduct the JEMAT exam on June 25, 2023. The test will have a duration of 60 minutes (1 hour). The JEMAT question paper will comprise a total of 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

JEMAT Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the admission ticket is provided below:

JEMAT Admit Card Official Link

Click Here

How to Download JEMAT 2023 Admit Card?

Applicants can access the hall ticket on the official website by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: makautwb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CET/JEMAT link available on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the applicant login

Step 4: Enter the registration number, password, and security pin

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on JEMAT 2023 Admit Card

Candidates can get the mandatory details mentioned on the hall ticket below: 

  • Candidate's name
  • Candidate's roll number
  • Exam date and timings,
  • Test Venue 
  • Exam day guidelines

JEMAT Exam Pattern 2023

Check out the number of questions and allotment of marks below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

General English

20 Questions

40 Marks

Mathematics

20 Questions

40 Marks

Logical Reasoning

10 Questions

20 Marks

Total

50 Questions

100 Marks

JEMAT 2023 Exam

Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test, JEMAT is held for admission to MBA, and MHA courses in various private and government colleges. It is a state-level entrance examination that will be conducted in-home proctored online mode.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Final Phase Ends Tomorrow, Check Expected Answer Key, Result Date Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023