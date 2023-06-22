JEMAT Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

JEMAT Admit Card 2023: Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) admit card has been released on the official website: makautwb.ac.in. Candidates going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket by entering the login details in the applicant login.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University Of Technology, West Bengal will conduct the JEMAT exam on June 25, 2023. The test will have a duration of 60 minutes (1 hour). The JEMAT question paper will comprise a total of 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

JEMAT Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the admission ticket is provided below:

JEMAT Admit Card Official Link Click Here

How to Download JEMAT 2023 Admit Card?

Applicants can access the hall ticket on the official website by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: makautwb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CET/JEMAT link available on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the applicant login

Step 4: Enter the registration number, password, and security pin

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on JEMAT 2023 Admit Card

Candidates can get the mandatory details mentioned on the hall ticket below:

Candidate's name

Candidate's roll number

Exam date and timings,

Test Venue

Exam day guidelines

JEMAT Exam Pattern 2023

Check out the number of questions and allotment of marks below:

Subject No. of Questions Marks General English 20 Questions 40 Marks Mathematics 20 Questions 40 Marks Logical Reasoning 10 Questions 20 Marks Total 50 Questions 100 Marks

JEMAT 2023 Exam

Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test, JEMAT is held for admission to MBA, and MHA courses in various private and government colleges. It is a state-level entrance examination that will be conducted in-home proctored online mode.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Final Phase Ends Tomorrow, Check Expected Answer Key, Result Date Here