JEMAT Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

JEMAT Admit Card 2023: Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) admit card has been released on the official website: makautwb.ac.in. Candidates going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket by entering the login details in the applicant login.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University Of Technology, West Bengal will conduct the JEMAT exam on June 25, 2023. The test will have a duration of 60 minutes (1 hour). The JEMAT question paper will comprise a total of 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
JEMAT Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to download the admission ticket is provided below:
|
JEMAT Admit Card Official Link
How to Download JEMAT 2023 Admit Card?
Applicants can access the hall ticket on the official website by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: makautwb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on CET/JEMAT link available on the homepage
Step 3: Go to the applicant login
Step 4: Enter the registration number, password, and security pin
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes
Details Mentioned on JEMAT 2023 Admit Card
Candidates can get the mandatory details mentioned on the hall ticket below:
- Candidate's name
- Candidate's roll number
- Exam date and timings,
- Test Venue
- Exam day guidelines
JEMAT Exam Pattern 2023
Check out the number of questions and allotment of marks below:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
General English
|
20 Questions
|
40 Marks
|
Mathematics
|
20 Questions
|
40 Marks
|
Logical Reasoning
|
10 Questions
|
20 Marks
|
Total
|
50 Questions
|
100 Marks
JEMAT 2023 Exam
Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test, JEMAT is held for admission to MBA, and MHA courses in various private and government colleges. It is a state-level entrance examination that will be conducted in-home proctored online mode.
