Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Starts, Check Fee, Steps to Register Here

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has commenced the registrations for the NEET UG counselling today: July 25, 2023. Those candidates who have cleared the NEET examination by securing the minimum passing marks can register themselves for counselling through the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the last date to submit the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling registration form is July 29, 2023. As per the official notice, it is mandatory for the candidates to upload the scorecard of NEET UG 2023 in the registration form. The detailed information regarding the 1st round of the counselling schedule will be released soon online. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to register for the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling.

Jharkhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling can check the schedule in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates JCECEB NEET UG counselling registration starts July 25, 2023 Last to submit the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling registration form July 29, 2023 Editing of application form by the registered candidates July 30, 2023 (upto 3 pm) Publication of state merit list July 31, 2023

JCECEB NEET UG 2023

Candidates are required to make the payment of the registration/application fee through a payment gateway by using a Credit card/Debit card/Net Banking/ UPI to complete the registrations.

Category Registration fee General/ EWS/ BC-I/ BC-II Rs 500 SC/ST/Female candidates of all categories Rs 250 Divyang candidate of any category -

How to register for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to register for the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JCECEB NEET UG 2023 - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the apply online button and then you will get the registration number via SMS/E-Mail

Step 4: Click on the applicant login button to complete your form submission

Step 5: Submit the required fees and upload all the mandatory documents as asked

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling registration form for future use

