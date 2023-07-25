Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling dates 2023 announced, register for MBBS, BDS at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur had released the state quota NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The Chattisgarh MBBS counselling registration, choice-filling and locking process for round 1 has also started today. Candidates can register for Chattisgarh NEET counselling online at the official website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in.
The seat allotment result for round 1 will be released on August 6, 2023, whereas the admission process for the MBBS and BDS programmes in Chhattisgarh colleges is from August 7 to 17, 2023. A total of 4 rounds will be conducted - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for Chhattisgarh MBBS counselling.
Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration, choice filling and locking - Direct Link (Available Now)
Chhattisgarh MBBS Counselling Dates 2023
The officials have announced the dates for all four rounds. They can go through the table to check the schedule for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling:
CG NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration and payment
|
July 25 to August 1, 2023
|
Choice filling and locking
|
July 25 to August 1, 2023
|
Seat allotment process
|
August 4 to 5, 2023
|
Seat allotment result
|
August 6, 2023
|
Scrutiny process
|
August 7 to 16, 2023
|
Admission process
|
August 7 to 17, 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Choice filling
|
August 26 to 31, 2023
|
Seat allotment process
|
September 1 to 2, 2023
|
Result
|
September 3, 2023
|
Scrutiny process
|
September 4 to 9, 2023
|
Admission process
|
September 4 to 10, 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Dates for Mop Up Round
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Choice filling start date
|
September 17 to 21, 2023
|
Seat allotment process
|
September 22 to 23, 2023
|
Result
|
September 24, 2023
|
Scrutiny process
|
September 24 to 27, 2023
|
Admission process
|
September 24 to 28, 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Dates for Stray Vacancy Round
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Seat allotment process
|
September 29, 2023
|
Scrutiny process
|
September 29 to 30, 2023
|
Admission process
|
September 29 to 30, 2023
How to register for Chhattisgarh NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Registration 2023?
To get admission to medical or dental colleges, candidates have to register online. Candidates can go through the steps to know to apply for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling:
Step 1: Go to the official website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab
Step 3: Read the instructions and enter details such as NEET UG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code
Step 4: Login and enter all the asked information
Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature
Step 6: Pay the registration fee and take a print out of the registration confirmation page
Chattisgarh NEET Counselling Application fee
Candidates can check below the category-wise registration fee below:
|
Categories
|
Application Fee
|
Unreserved Category (UR ) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
Rs 1,000
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
Rs 500
|
Non-Resident Indian (NRI)
|
Rs 10,000
