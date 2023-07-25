  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling dates 2023 announced, register for MBBS, BDS at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling dates 2023 announced, register for MBBS, BDS at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Chhattisgarh MBBS Counselling 2023: DME, Raipur has released the dates for Chhattisgarh state quota NEET UG counselling today. The Chattisgarh MBBS registration, choice-filling and locking process for round 1 has also started today, July 25 at cgdme.admissions.nic.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 25, 2023 13:49 IST
Chhattisgarh MBBS Counselling 2023
Chhattisgarh MBBS Counselling 2023

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur had released the state quota NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The Chattisgarh MBBS counselling registration, choice-filling and locking process for round 1 has also started today. Candidates can register for Chattisgarh NEET counselling online at the official website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in.

The seat allotment result for round 1 will be released on August 6, 2023, whereas the admission process for the MBBS and BDS programmes in Chhattisgarh colleges is from August 7 to 17, 2023. A total of 4 rounds will be conducted - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for Chhattisgarh MBBS counselling. 

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration, choice filling and locking - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Chhattisgarh MBBS Counselling Dates 2023 

The officials have announced the dates for all four rounds. They can go through the table to check the schedule for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling: 

CG NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Dates 

Events 

Dates 

Registration and payment

July 25 to August 1, 2023

Choice filling and locking

July 25 to August 1, 2023

Seat allotment process

August 4 to 5, 2023

Seat allotment result

August 6, 2023

Scrutiny process

August 7 to 16, 2023

Admission process

August 7 to 17, 2023

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Dates 

Events 

Dates 

Choice filling

August 26 to 31, 2023

Seat allotment process

September 1 to 2, 2023

Result

September 3, 2023

Scrutiny process

September 4 to 9, 2023

Admission process

September 4 to 10, 2023

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Dates for Mop Up Round 

Events 

Dates 

Choice filling start date

September 17 to 21, 2023

Seat allotment process

September 22 to 23, 2023

Result

September 24, 2023

Scrutiny process

September 24 to 27, 2023

Admission process

September 24 to 28, 2023

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Dates for Stray Vacancy Round

Events 

Dates 

Seat allotment process

September 29, 2023

Scrutiny process

September 29 to 30, 2023

Admission process

September 29 to 30, 2023

How to register for Chhattisgarh NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Registration 2023? 

To get admission to medical or dental colleges, candidates have to register online. Candidates can go through the steps to know to apply for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Read the instructions and enter details such as NEET UG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter all the asked information

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and take a print out of the registration confirmation page

Chattisgarh NEET Counselling Application fee

Candidates can check below the category-wise registration fee below: 

Categories

Application Fee

Unreserved Category (UR ) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Rs 1,000

Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC)

Rs 500

Non-Resident Indian (NRI)

Rs 10,000

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 for round 1 ends today, seat allotment result on July 29
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023