Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling dates 2023 announced, register for MBBS, BDS at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur had released the state quota NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The Chattisgarh MBBS counselling registration, choice-filling and locking process for round 1 has also started today. Candidates can register for Chattisgarh NEET counselling online at the official website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in.

The seat allotment result for round 1 will be released on August 6, 2023, whereas the admission process for the MBBS and BDS programmes in Chhattisgarh colleges is from August 7 to 17, 2023. A total of 4 rounds will be conducted - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for Chhattisgarh MBBS counselling.

Chhattisgarh MBBS Counselling Dates 2023

The officials have announced the dates for all four rounds. They can go through the table to check the schedule for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling:

CG NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Dates

Events Dates Registration and payment July 25 to August 1, 2023 Choice filling and locking July 25 to August 1, 2023 Seat allotment process August 4 to 5, 2023 Seat allotment result August 6, 2023 Scrutiny process August 7 to 16, 2023 Admission process August 7 to 17, 2023

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Dates

Events Dates Choice filling August 26 to 31, 2023 Seat allotment process September 1 to 2, 2023 Result September 3, 2023 Scrutiny process September 4 to 9, 2023 Admission process September 4 to 10, 2023

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Dates for Mop Up Round

Events Dates Choice filling start date September 17 to 21, 2023 Seat allotment process September 22 to 23, 2023 Result September 24, 2023 Scrutiny process September 24 to 27, 2023 Admission process September 24 to 28, 2023

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Dates for Stray Vacancy Round

Events Dates Seat allotment process September 29, 2023 Scrutiny process September 29 to 30, 2023 Admission process September 29 to 30, 2023

How to register for Chhattisgarh NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Registration 2023?

To get admission to medical or dental colleges, candidates have to register online. Candidates can go through the steps to know to apply for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Read the instructions and enter details such as NEET UG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter all the asked information

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and take a print out of the registration confirmation page

Chattisgarh NEET Counselling Application fee

Candidates can check below the category-wise registration fee below:

Categories Application Fee Unreserved Category (UR ) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) Rs 1,000 Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) Rs 500 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Rs 10,000

