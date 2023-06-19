Jharkhand School Summer Vacation Extended Till June 21 Upto Class 8th, Check Updates Here

Jharkhand Schools Closure 2023: The Jharkhand government has extended the summer vacations in school for up to classes 8 till June 21, 2023. The govt extended the school closure due to the prevailing heatwave conditions. This is for the third time that the Jharkhand school summer break has been extended this year.

Heatwave conditions continue unabated in Jharkhand with maximum temperature hovering between 41 and 46 degrees celsius. Earlier, the government had announced the extension of summer vacation on June 11 and 14. The schools were to open for primary and middle-level students on June 19.

Jharkhand Schools Timings for Classes 9th to 12th Students

As per media reports, an order has been released by the secretary of the school education and literacy department stating that those studying in classes 9 to 12 have to attend schools from 7 to 11 am. It has been mentioned that “All categories of government, non-government, aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 19 till June 21 for classes from KG to 8 while the Classes for 9 to 12 will be conducted from 7 am to 11 am in wake of extreme heat and heat wave conditions.”

Heatwaves in Jharkhand

Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said any major change in maximum temperature is unlikely for the next couple of days. “Thereafter, the temperature might decline by two to three degrees Celsius.” He also stated, “Conditions are favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon over some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days. Usually, monsoon arrives in Jharkhand between June 10 and 15. It reached near Sahibganj district in the state’s northeast on June 12 but did not proceed further as conditions were not favourable”.

Summer Vacation Extension in other states due to heatwaves

Apart from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has also extended the summer vacations for students. As per the information released, the primary schools will remain closed till June 30, however, classes 6 to 12 will start in the morning shift from June 20 to 30. Odisha government has extended the summer vacation in schools.

