JK Board 12 Result 2022 (OUT): Check JKBOSE Class 12th Result for Jammu Division at jkbose.nic.in

JK Board 12th Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 Jammu division (bi-annual) exam result 2022 for summer zone. Students who had appeared for bi-annual part two exam can check the JKBOSE 12th result 2022 for Jammu division at jkbose.nic.in. Students will have to use their roll number and registration number to download JK Board 12th result 2022 for Jammu summer zone.

JK Board 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check JK Board 12th Result 2022 for Jammu Division?

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JK Board class 12th result for Jammu Division in online mode. To check their JKBOSE 12 marksheets for bi-annual exam - students are required to visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in. They can go through the steps to know details -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Result tab and select - Jammu Division.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on - View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Bi-Annual 2022 - Jammu Summer Zone.

4th Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Enter roll number and registration number.

6th Step - JKBOSE 12th Jammu division result will be displayed.

JK Board Class 10 Result 2022 for Kashmir Division

Earlier, in September Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JKBOSE class 10th result 2022 for Kashmir Division. JKBOSE class 10th result has been released for the Secondary School Examination for Bi-annual Private Kashmir Division in online mode. The board conducted class 10th exams for private and bi-annual schools from 29th March to 16th April 2022 in the Kashmir Division. The JK Board 10th, 12th result 2022 were released on the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

Also Read: Bihar Board 10, 12 Time Table 2023 (Soon): Download BSEB Matric, Inter Date Sheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in