JMI to resume offline classes from July 16, Check details here

JMI Offline Classes: As per a recent notification issued by Jamia Millia Islamia University, the offline classes for all the courses except for the first year students are set to commence from July 16, 2022 onwards. University officials in the notification have advised the dean of faculties to complete the renovation, maintenance and repair works of the classrooms and labs before the commencement of the classes.

JMI Offline Classes - Official Notification

According to reports Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor approved the reopening of offline classes from July 16, 2022, on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties. Classes will commence in the offline mode for all the UG and PG courses except for the 1st year/Semester students.

The university had resumed the physical classes for the final year undergraduate and postgraduate students in March 2022. Classes have been conducted nin the online mode however for the first and second year undergraduate students and first year postgraduate students and the offline classes were conducted for the final year PG students from March 2, 2022 and UG students from mid-March.

