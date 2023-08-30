  1. Home
JNTUH Results 2023 Declared for BTech Regular, Supply Exams; Get Direct Link Here

JNTUH Results 2023 have been announced for BTech 3-2, 3-1 on the official website. Candidates who appeared in regular/supply exams check out the results at jntuhresults.in.

Updated: Aug 30, 2023 23:04 IST
JNTUH Results 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, JNTUH has announced the results for BTech III-I, III-II semester exams. The authorities have declared the results for both regular and supplementary examinations. Candidates who appeared in the engineering exams held in July can check out the results on the official website: jntuhresults.in by entering the login credentials.

JNTUH Hyderabad published the BTech results on August 30, 2023. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-counting or re-evaluation. It must be noted that the last date to apply is September 6, 2023. The authorities will not entertain any applications later. 

JNTUH Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

JNTUH 3-1, 3-2 Result Link

Click Here

How to Check JNTUH Results 2023?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the JNTUH Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jntuhresults.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on View results 

Step 3: Now, choose a server and proceed

Step 4: Enter the login details and submit

Step 5: JNTUH BTech results will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the result

JNTUH Results 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)
Course Name BTech
Official Website

jntuh.ac.in or results.jntuh.ac.in
Exam

B.TECH III-I, III-II Semester Regular / Supplementary July-2023
Result Date August 30, 2023 (OUT)

