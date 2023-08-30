JNTUH Results 2023 Declared for BTech Regular, Supply Exams; Get Direct Link Here

JNTUH Results 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, JNTUH has announced the results for BTech III-I, III-II semester exams. The authorities have declared the results for both regular and supplementary examinations. Candidates who appeared in the engineering exams held in July can check out the results on the official website: jntuhresults.in by entering the login credentials.

JNTUH Hyderabad published the BTech results on August 30, 2023. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-counting or re-evaluation. It must be noted that the last date to apply is September 6, 2023. The authorities will not entertain any applications later.

JNTUH Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

JNTUH 3-1, 3-2 Result Link Click Here

How to Check JNTUH Results 2023?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the JNTUH Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jntuhresults.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on View results

Step 3: Now, choose a server and proceed

Step 4: Enter the login details and submit

Step 5: JNTUH BTech results will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the result

JNTUH Results 2023 Overview

Conducting Body Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) Course Name BTech Official Website jntuh.ac.in or results.jntuh.ac.in Exam B.TECH III-I, III-II Semester Regular / Supplementary July-2023 Result Date August 30, 2023 (OUT)

Also Read: Allahabad University BCom, BSc cut off 2023 releases, check cutoff marks here