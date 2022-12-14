JNU to Conduct PhD Entrance Exam from Next year, Instead of NTA

JNU PhD Exam: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be conducting PhD entrance examination in the next academic year 2023. For the past three years, National Testing Agency (NTA) has been organizing the JNUEE exam. Santishree D Pandit, the Vice Chancellor of NTA announced on Monday and appointed the responsibility to JNU.

As per the media reports, The Vice Chancellor further told that the majority of the opinion was in favour of the previous admission pattern that was followed before. Students and teachers have appealed that Jawaharlal Nehru University reassumes the responsibility of conducting the entrance examination.

JNU PhD Entrance Exam

During the press conference, Santishree D Pandit declared that they will deploy the previous examination conduct policy as the majority of people agreed upon JNU as the major conducting agency for the PhD entrance exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had been conducting the examination for the last three years. Candidates seeking admission into PhD programmes will have to mandatorily appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Over the last year, teachers and students highlighted several problems with the NTA-led examination.

Earlier this year, the JNU Teachers’ Association had allegedly stated that admissions to the varsity’s prestigious PhD programmes were being administered with appalling shabbiness.

The JNU Students’ Union had also staged a demonstration demanding that the academic autonomy of universities be restored and the responsibility of conducting examinations be given back to the varsity. JNU is likely to organize the entrance exam soon.

About JNUEE PhD

The JNUEE PhD exam is conducted in the form of a computer-based test (LAN-based CBT). The total duration of the exam is 3 hours. During the exam, candidates have to complete MCQ-type questions in the paper. The total number of marks in the JNUEE exam is 100 marks.

