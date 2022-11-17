JNU UG 4th Merit List 2022 (OUT): Download JNU 4th Admission List For BSc, BA Programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU UG 4th Merit List 2022 (OUT): The Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU UG 4th merit list today on - 17th November 2022. Candidates will be able to check the JNU 4th merit list 2022 for BSc and BA (Hons) Programmes at the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The officials have released the JNU 4th merit list 2022 for BSc-MSc integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology and BA (Hons) programme.

They will have to use their application number and password to check the JNU 4th UG merit list 2022. All the selected candidates can block their seat against the JNU UG 4th merit list 2022 till 18th November. As per the JNU admission schedule, the classes will commence on 28th November 2022.

JNU UG 4th Merit List 2022 for BSc - Direct Link (Available Now)

JNU UG 4th Merit List 2022 for BA - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download JNU UG 4th Merit List 2022?

As per updates, the university has released JNU UG merit list 2022 in online mode. To download the 4th merit list of JNU for BSc and BA programmes, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - 4th Merit List - UG 2022.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the application number and password and login.

5th Step - The JNU UG merit 2022 for the respective subjects will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Save and download the same.

JNU PG Admission 2022

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had released the 2nd list for admission to its postgraduate (PG) programmes. The JNU result for list 2 was released for PG programmes including MA, MSc and MCA for the 2022-23 academic session. In addition to the JNU 2nd list result of MA, MSc and MCA, the university has also published the 2nd list result of MTech, MPH and PG Diploma in Big Data programmes.