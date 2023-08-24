  1. Home
JNU UG Admission 2023 3rd Round Fee Payment and Seat Blocking Facility Closes Today, Check Details Here

JNU UG Admission 2023: JNU will close the pre-enrolment registration and fee payment facility for JNU UG 3rd merit lists & supernumerary seat today: August 24, 2023. Candidates can make the online payment of the fees at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 24, 2023 14:01 IST
JNU UG Admission 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued the 3rd merit list for UG courses in online mode. According to the schedule, those candidates who have been allotted the seat can submit the fees after blocking their seats of the third selection list by today: August 24, 2023. 

As per the given schedule, the varsity will issue the final list after registration on September 7, 2023. The selected candidates need to make the payment of the charge for blocking seats assigned under the third merit list and supernumerary seat before August 24, 2023.

JNU UG 3rd Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Official Website)

JNU UG Admissions 2023 Dates 

JNU issued the third merit list for all candidates who have applied for admission to different undergraduate (UG) courses at the University. Candidates can check the dates in the table below: 

Events 

Dates 

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of third merit lists & supernumerary seat 

August 24, 2023

Physical verification of admission/ registration of selected candidates

  • For BA (Hons) 
  • For certificate of proficiency (COP) 


August 28 to 30, 2023
August 31, 2023 

Release of final list after registration

September 7, 2023

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of final list

September 7 to 8, 2023

Physical verification of admission/ registration of final list of selected candidates 

September 11 to 12, 2023

Deadline for Admission/Registration  

September 15, 2023

How to check and download the JNU UG 3rd Merit List 2023?

Candidates can download the JNU UG third merit list in online mode by visiting the official websites - jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in. Check the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the JNU UG merit list 

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked 

Step 4: The JNU UG 3rd merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details given in the merit list

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future use

