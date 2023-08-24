PSEB Class 5 Supplementary Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

PSEB Class 5th Compartment Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the supplementary results for the students of class 5 today: August 24, 2023, in online mode. Those students who have given the Punjab Board class 5 compartment exam for the academic session 2023 can check and download their respective scorecards through the official website - pseb.ac.in.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials such as roll number and name in the login window to get the PSEB 5th supplementary result 2023. They can click on the direct link provided below to check their scorecards.

Login credentials required to check the PSEB 5th Compartment result 2023

The PSEB class 5th compartment/ improvement exam results 2023 can be checked online. Students are required to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards.

Roll number

Candidate's name

How to check PSEB 5th Supplementary Result 2023 online?

Students can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download the PSEB class 5th compartment/ improvement results 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the result available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary login details as asked

Step 5: The PSEB class 5th supply exam results 2023 will be displayed in the form of mark sheet

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Download it for future use

