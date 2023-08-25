DU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Today, Know How to Check Seat Allocation Status Here

DU PG 2nd Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will issue the second seat allotment list for its PG courses today, August 25, 2023, in online mode. Once released, registered candidates who have applied for the seat allotment process to get admission into various PG courses offered by the university can check and download their 2nd round seat allotment status by visiting the official websites - admission.uod.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in/?PG-Admissions.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the candidate's portal to check the seat allocation list. According to the given schedule, candidates can accept their allocated seats from August 25, 2023 (from 5 pm) to August 28, 2023 (till 4.59 pm). The department/ college/ institutes will verify and approve the online applications of the candidates from August 26, 2023 (from 10 am) to August 29, 2023 (till 4.59 pm).

DU PG 2nd Seat Allocation List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today at 5 pm as per schedule)

DU PG Admission 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the DU admissions 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Publication of 2nd allocation list August 25, 2023 (5 pm) Candidates to accept the allocated seat August 25, 2023 (from 5 pm) to August 28, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Department to verify and approve the online applications August 26, 2023 (from 10 am) to August 29, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Date to submit the online fee August 30, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Mid-entry August 31, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 1, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

How to check the Delhi University PG second allocation status 2023?

The second-round seat allotment status can be checked online once it's released. Registered candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their allotment status.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in/?PG-Admissions

Step 2: Now, click on the PG admission tab

Step 3: Enter all the required login details as asked

Step 4: The DU PG second seat allocation list 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the list and download it for future use

