JNU UG and COP Admissions 2025 Registration Closing Today, July 15, Apply at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is closing its admission process for Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses today, July 15, 2025. If you want to study at JNU, you must fill out the form before the last date. To apply, visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

To fill the form, students need their NTA application number and date of birth. The application number will be the user ID, and the date of birth will be the password. Before applying, students must carefully check if they meet the eligibility rules.

For the application fees, students need to pay ₹313 for UG courses and ₹264 for COP courses. JNU will release its first list of selected students (merit list) on July 23, 2025. The second list will come out on August 1, 2025. Students who filled out the form can make corrections to their details between July 16 and 17, 2025.