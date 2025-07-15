JNU UG and COP Admissions 2025 Registration Closing Today, July 15, Apply at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is closing its admission process for Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses today, July 15, 2025. If you want to study at JNU, you must fill out the form before the last date. To apply, visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
To fill the form, students need their NTA application number and date of birth. The application number will be the user ID, and the date of birth will be the password. Before applying, students must carefully check if they meet the eligibility rules.
For the application fees, students need to pay ₹313 for UG courses and ₹264 for COP courses. JNU will release its first list of selected students (merit list) on July 23, 2025. The second list will come out on August 1, 2025. Students who filled out the form can make corrections to their details between July 16 and 17, 2025.
Steps to Apply for JNU Admissions 2025
Go to the JNU admission website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Use your NTA application number as the User ID and your Date of Birth as the Password to log in.
After logging in, carefully fill out the application form. Upload all the documents they ask for, like your marksheet or certificates.
JNU will release the merit list (result list) showing who got selected. The first list will come on July 23, 2025, and the second list on August 1, 2025.
If your name is in the merit list, attend the JNU counselling. This step is important to secure your seat.
Finally, pay your admission fees to confirm your seat. After payment, complete any other formalities asked by the university.
