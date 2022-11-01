    JNUEE 2022 Registration Starts for PhD Admissions, Apply at jnuexams.nta.ac.in till 20 Nov

    JNUEE 2022: NTA has started the registration for JNUEE PhD admissions 2022 in online mode. Candidates can apply through the JNUEE official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in for JNU PhD admission til 20th November 2022. Know details here 

    Updated: Nov 1, 2022 12:42 IST
    JNUEE 2022 Registration Starts for PhD Admissions
    JNUEE 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 for PhD admission in online mode. Candidates can complete the JNUEE 2022 registration for PhD admission on the official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for JNUEE 2022 is 20th November. 
     
    As per the announced dates, the JNUEE 2022 PhD admission exam will be conducted on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th December 2022. The exam will be held in the computer-based mode in two shifts - first session (9.30 am to 12.30 pm) and the second session (2.30 to 5.30 pm). 
     
    JNUEE 2022 PhD Admission Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    JNUEE 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates

    Last date to apply for JNUEE registration

    20th November 2022 (5 pm)

    Last date for successful fee transaction

    20 November 2022 (11:50 pm)

    Availability of JNUEE application correction form 

    22nd to 24th November 2022 (11:50 pm)

    JNUEE admit card 

    To be notified soon 

    JNUEE 

    7th, 8th, 9th, 10th December 2022

    How To Register for JNUEE 2022? 

    Candidates will have to apply in online mode for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) PhD admission. The last date for JNUEE registration is 20th November, further, no extension will be given. Check below the steps to know how to register for JNUEE 2022 - 
     
    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JNUEE - jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JNUEE (PhD) - online registration.
    • 3rd Step - Now, on the new page, click on new registration.
    • 4th Step - Complete JNUEE registration and login with the generated credentials.
    • 5th Step - Now, fill up the application form and upload scanned images of photograph and signature.
    • 6th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the JNUEE application form for PhD admission. 
    Candidates will have to pay the application fees for JNUEE registration or else their form will not be submitted. Candidates belonging to general category for 1 choice have to pay Rs.600 whereas those opting for 2 and 3 options have to pay Rs. 900 and Rs. 1100. Also, those belonging to SC/ST/PwD & OBC have to pay Rs 200 for choice 1. The fee has to paid through Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card/Paytm/UPI Services.  

