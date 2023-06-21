JNVST Result 2023 OUT: Jawahar Navodaya Class 6 Result 2023 declared, Check by using Roll Number

JNVST Result 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) result for admission to Class 6 today on June 21, 2023. Students and parents can check JNVST Class 6th result online on the official website: navodaya.gov.in OR cbseit.in/cbse/2023/nvsresult/Result.aspx. They have to use their candidate's exam roll number and date of birth to check NVS Class 6 result 2023.

The result for the district Yanam (UT Puducherry) will be declared shortly. With this, 75% of the seats will be filled by students selected from rural areas of the district. The remaining 25% of seats are open to be filled on merit from both urban and rural area candidates of the district and will be as per the existing reservation criteria.

How to check Jawahar Navodaya Class 6 Result 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in OR cbseit.in/cbse/2023/nvsresult/Result.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NVS Class 6th Result Link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter JNV Class 6 selection test exam roll number, date of birth, and click on submit

Step 5: JNVST Class 6 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the class 6 result and take a printout for future reference

What details will be mentioned on NVS Class 6 Result 2023?

It is expected that the following information will be provided on the marksheet of JNVST class 6th:

Name of the student

Roll number

Date of Birth

Block code

Centre code

Category

Gender

Area

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Qualifying status

Documents Required for NVS Class 6 Admission

After the release of the Navodaya entrance exam result 2023, the parents and students are required to submit the documents at respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Below is the list of required documents that will be required for admissions:

Residence Certificate

Proofs for eligibility as per the conditions of NVS

Birth Certificate

Caste/category certificate for SC, ST and OBC candidates

Disability certificate for a specially-abled candidate

Navodaya Class 6 Result Statistics 2018

Students can check past year result statistics of JNVST class 6 below:

Regions Registered Students Appeared Students Selected Students Bhopal 677,219 469,077 8,232 Chandigarh 132,598 99,906 3,945 Hyderabad 434,557 349,058 5,810 Jaipur 268,197 202,986 4,480 Lucknow 449,385 255,514 6,840 Patna 288,782 197,223 5,920 Pune 419,736 357,540 5,090 Shillong 107,030 63,358 6,083 Total 2,777,504 1,994,662 46,400

