  3. JNVST Result 2023 OUT: Jawahar Navodaya Class 6 Result 2023 declared, Check by using Roll Number

JNVST Result 2023 OUT: Students can check JNV Class 6 result 2023 online at navodaya.gov.in. They have to use their roll number and date of birth to check their Jawahar Navodaya Class 6 result. Check steps to download marksheet here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 21, 2023 19:45 IST
Jawahar Navodaya Class 6 Result 2023 declared
JNVST Result 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) result for admission to Class 6 today on June 21, 2023. Students and parents can check JNVST Class 6th result online on the official website: navodaya.gov.in OR cbseit.in/cbse/2023/nvsresult/Result.aspx. They have to use their candidate's exam roll number and date of birth to check NVS Class 6 result 2023. 

The result for the district Yanam (UT Puducherry) will be declared shortly. With this, 75% of the seats will be filled by students selected from rural areas of the district. The remaining 25% of seats are open to be filled on merit from both urban and rural area candidates of the district and will be as per the existing reservation criteria. 

JNVST Class 6th Result 2023 Link 

Students and parents can check the result link of NVS class 6th below: 

Name

Link

NVS 6th Result 

Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check Jawahar Navodaya Class 6 Result 2023? 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in OR cbseit.in/cbse/2023/nvsresult/Result.aspx
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on NVS Class 6th Result Link
  • Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter JNV Class 6 selection test exam roll number, date of birth, and click on submit
  • Step 5: JNVST Class 6 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download the class 6 result and take a printout for future reference

What details will be mentioned on NVS Class 6 Result 2023? 

It is expected that the following information will be provided on the marksheet of JNVST class 6th: 

  • Name of the student
  • Roll number
  • Date of Birth
  • Block code
  • Centre code
  • Category
  • Gender
  • Area
  • Subject-wise marks 
  • Total marks 
  • Qualifying status 

Documents Required for NVS Class 6 Admission

After the release of the Navodaya entrance exam result 2023, the parents and students are required to submit the documents at respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Below is the list of required documents that will be required for admissions:

  • Residence Certificate
  • Proofs for eligibility as per the conditions of NVS
  • Birth Certificate
  • Caste/category certificate for SC, ST and OBC candidates
  • Disability certificate for a specially-abled candidate

Navodaya Class 6 Result Statistics 2018

Students can check past year result statistics of JNVST class 6 below: 

Regions

Registered Students

Appeared Students

Selected Students

Bhopal

677,219

469,077

8,232

Chandigarh

132,598

99,906

3,945

Hyderabad

434,557

349,058

5,810

Jaipur

268,197

202,986

4,480

Lucknow

449,385

255,514

6,840

Patna

288,782

197,223

5,920

Pune

419,736

357,540

5,090

Shillong

107,030

63,358

6,083

Total

2,777,504

1,994,662

46,400

