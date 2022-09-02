JoSAA Counselling 2022 Seat Matrix Released, Check List of Top Participating Institutes Here

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released JoSAA seat matrix along with the list of participating institutes for JoSAA counselling 2022. Candidates applying for the JoSAA counselling round can check the lists on the official website - josaa.nic.in. With the help of the JoSAA participating institutes, candidates can get details on the seats that will be offered by 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 GFTIs through counselling and JoSAA 2022 seat allotment process.

How to Check JoSAA 2022 Seat Matrix and Lists of Participating Institutes?

1st Step - Go to the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Seat Matrix and Participating Institutes.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Select the choice of institute and course, category-wise seat matrix will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Check the list and save the same for future reference.

Types of JoSAA Participating Institutes 2022

The JoSAA participating institutes 2022 will be offered on the basis of merit and preference of courses and colleges filled by them during the counselling process. During the JoSAA registration, candidates will be able to check the list of participating institutes based on the score, i.e, for JEE Main 2022 qualified candidates list of NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs will appear and for JEE Advanced 2022 qualified candidates, list of IITs.

JoSAA Participating Institutes - Indian Institute of Technology (IITs)

Different Institutes Number of Institutes Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) 23 National Institute of Technology (NIT) 31 and IIEST Shibpur Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) 26 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) 33

National Institutes Of Technology (NITs) - JoSAA Participating Institutes

S.No Name of Institutes 1 Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) 2 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 4 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 5 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar 6 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 7 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 8 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 9 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur 10 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 11 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 12 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 13 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi 14 Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad 15 Indian Institute of Technology Patna

JoSAA Participating Colleges - Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

S.No Name of the Institute 1 Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar 2 Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur 3 Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal 4 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad 5 National Institute of Technology, Agartala 6 National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh 7 National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh 8 National Institute of Technology, Calicut 9 National Institute of Technology, Delhi 10 National Institute of Technology, Durgapur 11 National Institute of Technology, Goa 12 National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur 13 National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur 14 National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra 15 National Institute of Technology, Manipur

S.No Name of Institutes 1 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh 2 Indian Institute of Information Technology Kota, Rajasthan 3 Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati, Assam 4 Indian Institute of Information Technology Kalayani, West Bengal 5 Indian Institute of Information Technology Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana 6 Indian Institute of Information Technology Una, Himachal Pradesh 7 Indian Institute of Information Technology Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh 8 Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara, Gujarat 9 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Jhalwa, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh 10 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

Check complete list of JoSAA participating institutes here

