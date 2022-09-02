JoSAA Counselling 2022 Seat Matrix Released, Check List of Top Participating Institutes Here

How to Check JoSAA 2022 Seat Matrix and Lists of Participating Institutes?
- 1st Step - Go to the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in.
- 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Seat Matrix and Participating Institutes.
- 3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.
- 4th Step - Select the choice of institute and course, category-wise seat matrix will be displayed on the screen.
- 5th Step - Check the list and save the same for future reference.
Types of JoSAA Participating Institutes 2022
JoSAA Participating Institutes - Indian Institute of Technology (IITs)
|
Different Institutes
|
Number of Institutes
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
|
23
|
National Institute of Technology (NIT)
|
31 and IIEST Shibpur
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)
|
26
|
Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)
|
33
National Institutes Of Technology (NITs) - JoSAA Participating Institutes
|
S.No
|
Name of Institutes
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University)
|
2
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
3
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
4
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
5
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
8
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
9
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
10
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
11
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
12
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
13
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
14
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
15
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
JoSAA Participating Colleges - Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)
|
S.No
|
Name of the Institute
|
1
|
Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
2
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur
|
3
|
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal
|
4
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad
|
5
|
National Institute of Technology, Agartala
|
6
|
National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh
|
7
|
National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh
|
8
|
National Institute of Technology, Calicut
|
9
|
National Institute of Technology, Delhi
|
10
|
National Institute of Technology, Durgapur
|
11
|
National Institute of Technology, Goa
|
12
|
National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur
|
13
|
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
|
14
|
National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra
|
15
|
National Institute of Technology, Manipur
|
S.No
|
Name of Institutes
|
1
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
|
2
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Kota, Rajasthan
|
3
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati, Assam
|
4
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Kalayani, West Bengal
|
5
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Una, Himachal Pradesh
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
|
8
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara, Gujarat
|
9
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Jhalwa, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
|
10
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu
Check complete list of JoSAA participating institutes here
