Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 To Release Today, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment: As per the official schedule, Karnataka Examinations Authority ( KEA) will release the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 today-February 2, 2023 after 6.00 pm. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.

After the declaration of allotted seats, candidates shall pay the required fee and download the respective admission orders from February 3 to 6, 2023 on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Afterward, they are required to report to the allotted colleges along with the DCET 2022 admission order and required documents for the verification process. Candidates can check out the entire Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule for Round 2 below.

Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 2- Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule for Round 2

Event Date Exercise of option entry by Eligible candidates January 31 (11.00 am) to February 2, 2023, till (11.00 am) Declaration of 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result February 2, 2023, after 6.00 pm Payment of fee and download of admission order February 3 to 6, 2023 Deadline for reporting to allotted colleges February 3 to 7, 2023 before 4.30 pm

How to Check Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 2?

KEA will be releasing the DCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment today-February 2, 2023 Candidates can check out the allocation of seats on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. they can follow these steps to check-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment link

Step 3 : Enter the DCET 2022 number

Step 4 : The Karnataka DCET 2022 Result will appear on screen

Step 5 : Check and download it for future reference

