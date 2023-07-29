Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam dates 2023 announced, download schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

  1. Home
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023: KSEAB has announced the exam dates for Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students who failed in one or two subjects can appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam. Check subject-wise dates here

Updated: Jul 29, 2023 11:05 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam dates for all the subjects. Students who have applied for the supplementary exams can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC datesheet pdf online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students who failed in one or two subjects can appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examinations.

As per the dates released, the 2nd PUC supplementary exam will be conducted from August 21 to September 2, 2023. The exams will be held in two shifts - the morning shift will be held between 10:15 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:15 to 5:30 pm. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Dates 2023

Students can check below the table to know subject-wise dates for Karnataka 2nd PUC compartment exams: 

Exam dates

Morning shift

Afternoon shift

August 21

  

Kannada Arabic

August 22

  

Optional Kannada, Chemistry, Basic maths

August 23

  

Sociology, Electronics, Computer science

August 24

  

Logic, Hindustani music, Business studies

August 25

  

History, Statistics

August 26

Information Technology, Retail Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness

English

August 28

  

Geography, Psychology, Physics

August 29

  

Accountancy, Geology, Education, Home Science

August 30

  

Political science, Mathematics

August 31

  

Hindi

September 1

  

Economics, Biology

September 2

  

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Download Karnataka II PUC date sheet pdf Here

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2023 declared

Earlier, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the class 10  supplementary result 2023. Students who appeared for Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams can check their results at karresults.nic.in. SSLC supply exams 2023 were held from June 12 to June 19. Karnataka SSLC supplementary answer key was released on June 19. Students were able to raise objections against the answer key by 5:30 pm. 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
