Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam dates 2023 announced, download schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam dates for all the subjects. Students who have applied for the supplementary exams can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC datesheet pdf online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students who failed in one or two subjects can appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examinations.

As per the dates released, the 2nd PUC supplementary exam will be conducted from August 21 to September 2, 2023. The exams will be held in two shifts - the morning shift will be held between 10:15 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:15 to 5:30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Dates 2023

Students can check below the table to know subject-wise dates for Karnataka 2nd PUC compartment exams:

Exam dates Morning shift Afternoon shift August 21 Kannada Arabic August 22 Optional Kannada, Chemistry, Basic maths August 23 Sociology, Electronics, Computer science August 24 Logic, Hindustani music, Business studies August 25 History, Statistics August 26 Information Technology, Retail Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness English August 28 Geography, Psychology, Physics August 29 Accountancy, Geology, Education, Home Science August 30 Political science, Mathematics August 31 Hindi September 1 Economics, Biology September 2 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2023 declared

Earlier, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the class 10 supplementary result 2023. Students who appeared for Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams can check their results at karresults.nic.in. SSLC supply exams 2023 were held from June 12 to June 19. Karnataka SSLC supplementary answer key was released on June 19. Students were able to raise objections against the answer key by 5:30 pm.

